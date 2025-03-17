MSNBC host shockingly announces she's quitting Democratic Party live on air: ‘I'm pissed!’

Symone Sanders Townsend announced her decision to quit the Democratic Party during a live broadcast of her MSNBC show. The 35-year-old, who was a senior adviser for both former President Joe Biden and his vice president, Kamala Harris, explained that she was done with her party because she is “pissed” at Chuck Schumer for siding with the Republicans on the latest spending bill. MSNBC host Symone Sanders Townsend announced live on air that she's quitting the Democratic Party because Chuck Schumer 'folded like a paper napkin' to Donald Trump by siding with the Republicans in the latest spending bill(X)

MSNBC host Symone Sanders Townsend slams Chuck Schumer after he ‘folded like a paper napkin’ to Donald Trump

“There’s actually little that the Senate minority leader can say, and the 10 Democrats that voted with the Republicans can say, to appease somebody like me,” Townsend said on the latest episode of The Weekend.

“I’m about to change my registration to independent, first and foremost,” the longtime Democrat added as she explained that she's quitting her party because they “blew it.”

In her fiery rant, Townsend took aim at Schumer for folding “like a paper napkin” to President Donald Trump. “Shout out to High King Jeffries, though, because the congressional Democrats stayed together,” the MSNBC host went on.

“In 2024, Democrats ran on warnings that Trump was going to destroy democracy,” Townsend, who served as the national press secretary for Sen. Bernie Sanders' presidential campaign in 2016, went on.

“And now that he [Trump] and his team are very much in the process of doing just that, these same politicians are questioning whether or not to stand up to him and his party at one of the first opportunities they have to meaningfully do so,” the political strategist added.

Townsend's scathing remarks come after Schumer's Friday night U-turn, which saw him supporting the Trump-backed spending bill proposed by the Republicans despite his previous disagreements.

“The only opportunity, I would add, there’s not another option for Senate or Democratic or Senate Democrats or House Democrats to effectively push back. This was it! They blew it!” a furious Townsend continued.

“The Democratic Tea Party was born the same day that Chuck Schumer took to that podium to read that very well-crafted statement that told us he folded like a paper napkin,” the commentator added.