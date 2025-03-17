Tulsi Gabbard says Donald Trump committed to defeating Islamist terrorism threat: 'PM Modi also takes it seriously'

US Intelligence chief Tulsi Gabbard, who is on an official visit to India, reiterated President Donald Trump’s unwavering commitment to defeating the threat of Islamist terrorism, which she termed as a direct and ongoing danger to the American people. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Anil Chauhan and others during a meeting with US Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard,(@SpokespersonMoD)

Gabbard underscored that Prime Minister Narendra Modi also takes the threat of terrorism seriously, emphasising that both nations are dedicated to addressing this persistent threat together.

In an interview with ANI, Gabbard discussed how terrorism impacts not only the US but also India, Bangladesh, Syria, Israel and different parts of the Middle East.

“President Trump, through his first administration in the presidency, and it continues now, has been very clear about his commitment to defeating this threat of Islamist terrorism that has unfortunately plagued us, and continues to pose a direct threat to the American people.”

Also Read | What US intelligence chief Tulsi Gabbard said on Trump's tariff threat to India: ‘Direct dialogue at the top’

"But, we see how it's been impacting people here in India, in Bangladesh, currently ongoing in Syria, Israel and different countries in the Middle East. So this is a threat that I know Prime Minister Modi also takes seriously and one where the leaders of our two countries will work together to try to identify and defeat that threat," she added.

Gabbard, who is the Director of National Intelligence in the United States, expressed her commitment to ensuring that the US intelligence community is focused on its core mission of securing the nation, seeking out the truth and reporting the truth so that US President Donald Trump can make the best informed decisions.

Also Read | Trump says pardons Biden issued are void now. Reason: Autopen

"So, in my role as Director of National Intelligence, this is one area that is my singular priority when it comes to ensuring that our intelligence community is focused on its core mission of securing our country, seeking out the truth and reporting that truth so that our president can make the best-informed decisions. So, anything else that distracts from that, we want to get out of the way, whether it's these inappropriate chat rooms or the more serious threats that we've seen of the weaponization and politicization of our intelligence to undermine the fabric of our democratic republic," she added.

India raises the issue of anti-India activities in the US

Meanwhile, India on Monday raised the issue of anti-India activities carried out by the banned pro-Khalistani organisation Sikhs for Justice (SFJ) in the US during the meeting of defence minister Rajnath Singh and Tulsi Gabbard, PTI reported citing sources.