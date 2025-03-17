What US intelligence chief Tulsi Gabbard said on Trump's tariff threat to India: ‘Direct dialogue at the top’

Tulsi Gabbard, the Director of National Intelligence of the United States who is in India for an official trip, dwelled on the tariff threat on Monday, saying India and the Donald Trump-led country have established a direct dialogue at the very top over the issue. Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard and others during a meeting with Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.(PTI)

Speaking to ANI on the sidelines of the think tank Observer Research Foundation's annual Raisina Dialogues in the capital, Tulsi Gabbard said there was an opportunity to strengthen the economic relationship between India and the US.

"What I have heard from the Indian government officials that I've spoken to over the last few days, there is an opportunity here to see. There is more potential for strengthening our economic relationship and I'm glad to see that they're looking at it in a more positive light than just one that is focused in a negative way when we look at tariffs. Prime Minister Modi is looking out for what is in the best interest of India's economy and the opportunities available to the people of India. Similarly, President Trump is doing the same for the United States, our economic interests and the interests of the American people, " she added.

The US Director of National Intelligence said that both President Trump and PM Modi are looking for a "good solution".

"What I see as a great positive is that we have two leaders who have common sense and who are looking for good solutions. This direct dialogue is happening at the very top in both of our countries, but also at the different secretaries and the cabinet members is going to be key to laying down what that path forward really looks like. And I am excited because there's keen interest in the private sector here in India and in the United States," she said.

Tulsi Gabbard on how Krishna's teachings help her

She said that she draws her strength and guidance from Lord Krishna's teachings to Arjuna during the Mahabharata in times of personal and professional turmoil.

"Whether serving in war zones in different parts of the world or the challenges that we face now, it is (Lord) Krishna's teachings to Arjuna in the Bhagavad Gita that I turn to in the best of times and the worst of times," Gabbard said.

Gabbard arrived in the national capital early Sunday on a two-and-a-half-day trip.

Earlier in the day, defence minister Rajnath Singh and the US Director of National Intelligence held wide-ranging talks focusing on enhancing the overall India-US strategic ties, especially in areas of defence and information sharing.

In a social media post, Singh said he was "happy" to meet the US national intelligence chief and that they discussed ways to further deepen the India-US partnership.

"We discussed a wide range of issues which include defence and information sharing, aiming to further deepen the India-US partnership," he said.

On Sunday, Gabbard also met with National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, and they discussed several facets of the Indo-US relationship in detail.

