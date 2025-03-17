Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Mar 17, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

US Intelligence chief Gabbard meets Rajnath Singh in Delhi

PTI |
Mar 17, 2025 01:44 PM IST

US Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard met Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to strengthen defence and security relations on her two day trip. 

US Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard on Monday held talks with Defence Minister Rajnath Singh focusing on boosting defence and security ties between the two countries.

US Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard on Monday met defence minister Rajnath Singh. (REUTERS/File)
US Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard on Monday met defence minister Rajnath Singh. (REUTERS/File)

Gabbard is on a two-and-half-day trip to India.

Also read: US intelligence chief Tulsi Gabbard attends top security meet in Delhi

Ways to enhance defence and security ties were discussed in the meeting between Singh and Gabbard, sources said.

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News at Hindustan Times.
See More
Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, March 17, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On