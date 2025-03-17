US Intelligence chief Gabbard meets Rajnath Singh in Delhi
Mar 17, 2025 01:44 PM IST
US Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard met Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to strengthen defence and security relations on her two day trip.
US Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard on Monday held talks with Defence Minister Rajnath Singh focusing on boosting defence and security ties between the two countries.
Gabbard is on a two-and-half-day trip to India.
Ways to enhance defence and security ties were discussed in the meeting between Singh and Gabbard, sources said.
