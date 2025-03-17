US Intelligence chief Gabbard meets Rajnath Singh in Delhi

US Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard on Monday held talks with Defence Minister Rajnath Singh focusing on boosting defence and security ties between the two countries. US Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard on Monday met defence minister Rajnath Singh. (REUTERS/File)

Gabbard is on a two-and-half-day trip to India.

Ways to enhance defence and security ties were discussed in the meeting between Singh and Gabbard, sources said.