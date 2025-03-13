Kaij MCOCA court begins hearing in Massajog murder case; defence lawyers seek crucial digital evidence

The special Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) court in Kaij has begun hearings in the Massajog Sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh murder case with the CID on February 27 submitting a 1,400-page chargesheet against the accused, including Dhananjay Munde’s aide Walmik Karad. The fast-track court of additional sessions judge Sudhir Bhajipale heard the arguments put forward by the defence lawyers and the special public prosecutor (SPP) and scheduled the next hearing on March 26. CID on February 27 submitting a 1,400-page chargesheet against the accused, including Dhananjay Munde’s aide Walmik Karad. (HT PHOTO)

During the hearing, the defence counsels submitted three applications, arguing that crucial digital evidence mentioned in the chargesheet had not been provided to them. They claimed that while the chargesheet refers to phone calls made by the accused, and the CID has retrieved the call data records (CDRs) linking them to extortion and murder, these records have not been shared with the defence. Additionally, the lawyers said that they had not received details about the electronic devices seized during the investigation. The third application sought access to statements recorded under section 164 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) from eyewitnesses, and statements recorded under section 18 of the MCOCA from the accused.

Due to security concerns, the accused were produced before the court via video conferencing, and their identity parade was conducted by the judge. A large crowd had gathered inside and outside the court, prompting heavy police bandobast. Walmik Karad appeared before the judge with folded hands. During the proceedings, the judge asked complainant Shivraj Deshmukh whether he had received a copy of the chargesheet, to which he replied in the affirmative. When asked if he was satisfied with its contents, Deshmukh responded with a brief ‘yes’.

Sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh was brutally murdered on December 9, 2024, after he allegedly foiled a ₹2 crore extortion bid against Avada Wind Energy Company Limited. The murder led to a major political uproar following which, the state government assigned the case to a CID special investigation team (SIT). The investigation team, working under MCOCA provisions, submitted the chargesheet within 80 days. The case, initially registered in Beed, was later transferred to the Kaij court, where three FIRs related to murder, extortion, and atrocity were clubbed together for fast-track proceedings.

Advocate Ashok Kavade and advocate Siddheshwar Thombare have been representing Walmik Karad but during Wednesday’s hearing, Kolhapur-based lawyer S N Khade appeared on Karad’s behalf. Speaking to reporters, Khade said that several documents attached to the chargesheet had not been provided to the accused and that they expected to receive them at the next hearing. Meanwhile, Vishnu Chate was represented by advocate Rahul Munde and advocate Sachin Shep, while the remaining accused were represented by advocate Anant Munde.

Assistant public prosecutor Balasaheb Kolhe informed the court that newly appointed SPP Ujjwal Nikam would be present at the next hearing. Santosh Deshmukh’s brother, Dhananjay, said that the family would soon travel to Mumbai to seek updates on the case and discuss their next course of action. Eyewitnesses noted that the CID SIT officials were absent during the first hearing, raising further questions about the investigation.

The chargesheet submitted by the CID SIT outlines the role of Walmik Karad in Deshmukh’s murder, supported by extensive evidence. It consolidates the three FIRs registered at the Kaij police station—one related to Deshmukh’s murder, another concerning the ₹2 crore extortion demand from Avada Wind Energy, and the third involving application of MCOCA provisions in connection with the crime.