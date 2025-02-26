Rachel Maddow and her team to suffer brutal blow like Joy Reid amid MSNBC overhaul?

The MSNBC overhaul recently saw the cancellation of Joy Reid's and other hosts' shows, drawing sharp criticism from Rachel Maddow who condemned the network’s decision calling it “a big mistake”. Rachel Maddow recently expressed her support to Joy Reid, calling her show's dismissal a "big mistake".((X@anyonewantchips))

Now, a new report claims that MSNBC has told most of the employees who work on Maddow's prime-time opinion show that they are being terminated.

According to the Guardian, the Comcast-owned channel informed Maddow employees that they could either accept a severance payment or reapply for other positions at the network. However, there is no update regarding Maddow.

Maddow, the most well-known anchor and highly regarded personality on MSNBC, will keep her executive producer Cory Gnazzo and a number of senior producers, as per the Guardian.

The report further states that the remaining members of Maddow team and producers from other recently scrapped shows, such as those hosted by Alex Wagner, Katie Phang, Jonathan Capehart, Ayman Mohyeldin, and José Díaz-Balart, will have to search for new positions either at the network or at another firm.