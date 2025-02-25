Joy Reid breaks down in tears after Trump's brutal remarks on MSNBC show cancellation; ‘Feeling guilt that I…’

Joy Reid suffered a blow a month after US President Donald Trump's return to the White House. MSNBC surprisingly cancelled her show “The ReidOut”, leading to termination of her team. Joy Reid said that she is “not sorry” for her support of Gaza or her criticism of Trump.

Following the cancellation, Trump blasted the network as he rejoiced Reid's ouster by calling her “mentally obnoxious racist” and “least talented” person.

Joy Reid declares 'I'm not sorry'

During her appearance on the podcast ‘Win for Black Women’, Reid expressed her emotions following the abrupt termination of her MSNBC program “The ReidOut”.

“I've been through every emotion, from anger, rage, disappointment, hurt … feeling guilt that I let my team lose their jobs,” she stated. She went to say that she is “not sorry” for her support of Gaza or her criticism of Trump.

With tears rolling down her face, she said she dislikes sobbing in front of the camera.

“I try not to cry on TV, and I think [this Zoom call] is kind of like me on TV, so I apologize,” she remarked.

On her show, she opened up about her criticism of Trump, saying that they discussed what the the president is doing that violates the Constitution and harms people's freedom.

Defending her support for Gaza, Reid said, “We as the American people have a right to object to little babies being bombed, and where I come down on that is, I'm not sorry.”

She added that she doesn't regret standing up for those since “those things are of God”.

Reid, who was hosting her show on MSNBC since 2020, she asserted that where she has landed today “is just gratitude, just pure gratitude.”

Reid was fired as part of a larger overhaul at the beleaguered cable station that also terminated shows hosted by Jonathan Capehart, Ayman Mohyeldin, and Katie Phang.

Following Rashida Jones' departure, the network is undergoing a transformation as new MSNBC President Rebecca Kutler, whose temporary designation was lifted last month, establishes her mark on the organization.