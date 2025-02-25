Don Lemon tears into Megyn Kelly for mocking Joy Reid after MSNBC axed her show

Don Lemon lambasted Megyn Kelly after she mocked Joy Reid following her MSNBC show's cancellation. During Monday's episode of his YouTube show, the 58-year-old slammed the conservative commentator as a “racist” and a “hater.” Don Lemon attends the Robert F. Kennedy Ripple of Hope Award Gala at the New York Hilton Midtown on Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2024, in New York. (Photo by Andy Kropa/Invision/AP)(Andy Kropa/Invision/AP)

Don Lemon slams Megyn Kelly for mocking Joy Reid after MSNBC axed her show

Lemon began his 22-minute rant video against Kelly, saying, “Let's talk about the haters” while sipping on a “Megyn Kelly Today” mug. The journalist went on to tell his viewers that he usually doesn't talk about her because “she's one of those people - she thrives on it - she has built her career on being a troll.”

The former CNN anchor's remarks came after the Megyn Kelly Show host mocked Reid's recent firing in a scathing tweet. On Monday, MSNBC cancelled primetime show The ReidOut after five years on air.

“Remember when Joy Reid laughingly mocked “white women tears” as pathetic and offensive to her? Who’s crying now, Joy? Good riddance to the absolute worst person on television, and shame on NBC for letting it go on this long,” Kelly tweeted on Sunday.

Lemon redirected Kelly's words back to her, saying, “The worst person? No, Megyn Kelly! The worst person on television was fired from NBC and The Today Show a few years ago, and that’s Megyn Kelly.”

“That’s the worst person who’s not on television anymore — it’s you. That’s the worst person who’s not on television. So hurrah for that, NBC did something good for with that,” Lemon added.