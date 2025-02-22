Hailey Bieber ‘concerned’ for Justin Bieber as singer's ‘strange’ behaviour leaves fans worried

Hailey Bieber is “really concerned” for Justin Bieber after their recent outing in Los Angeles. On Tuesday, the Baby hitmaker stepped out with his wife for an event for her beauty brand, Rhode. Videos of the 30-year-old singer displaying “strange” behaviour have since gone viral, leaving fans and the 28-year-old model equally worried. Justin Bieber, left, and Hailey Bieber attend The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala on Sept. 13, 2021, in New York. (Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

The clips which have been making rounds on social media show Justin shifting his weight from side to side while having a conversation with Refinery29 beauty director Sara Tan at the Rhode Skin pop-up store. At one point, the STAY singer clutched at his pants before leaning over and scratching his legs.

As Justin sparked health concerns among his fans, a source told Page Six that Hailey is “really concerned” about him and “isn’t sure how to manage things at this point.” “Justin is going through a hard time and Hailey is doing her best to be there for him, but there’s only so much she can do,” the source went on.

“Hailey loves Justin with all her heart but that doesn’t necessarily mean she’s happy,” the insider explained, adding that the couple's friends “have also been worried for Justin.”

The source further told the outlet, “They’ve seen him go through ups and downs throughout his relationship with Hailey,” adding, “It’s something he’s been open about, so it’s not a secret.”

Meanwhile, worried fans quickly pointed out Justin's “strange” and “bizarre” behaviour. “This is so hard to watch. Someone help him,” a TikTok user wrote, per the outlet. Another user said, “Why is he smiling like that I’m scared.”