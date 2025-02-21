Menu Explore
Alec Baldwin diagnosed with PTSD after Rust shooting: 'Why couldn't it have been me?'

ByArya Vaishnavi
Feb 21, 2025 10:28 PM IST

Reflecting on Hutchins' death and the highly publicised trial that followed, Alec said, “This past year was just terrible.”

Alec Baldwin was diagnosed with PTSD after the fatal shooting of Halyna Hutchins. In the premiere episode of his family's new reality series on TLC, the 30 Rock alum's wife, Hilaria Baldwin, reflected on his “darkest moments” after the accidental death of Rust cinematographer on set.

Alec Baldwin arrives for the Saturday Night Live 50: The Anniversary Special at 30 Rockefeller Plaza in New York City, U.S., February 16, 2025. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs(REUTERS)

Alec Baldwin suffering from PTSD after fatal shooting of Rust cinematographer Halyna Hutchins

“He was diagnosed with PTSD, and he says in his darkest moments, ‘If an accident had to have happened this day, why am I still here? Why couldn’t it have been me?'” Hilaria said on the February 23 episode of The Baldwins, People reported.

Hutchins died on the set of the Western film on October 21, 2021, when a prop gun Alec was holding went off. While he was charged with involuntary manslaughter, the 66-year-old pleaded not guilty. After a lengthy trial, the case was dismissed in 2024. During the episode, Alec recalled telling a friend, “I'm happier when I'm asleep than when I'm awake.”

Reflecting on Hutchins' death and the highly publicised trial that followed, Alec said, “This has been just surreal.” “I mean, I can't even believe that we're going through this, and I always feel more in pain about you than me, because I think to myself, well, you know,” he told his wife.

Alec promised to “try my best to just get through it, and I think what it's done to you [Hilaria] and how much it's hurt you and everything.” Hilaria also explained that everyone who has been close to the Supercell star saw his “mental decline,” adding that Alec's OCD has worsened since the incident.

“This past year was just terrible. There were times I'd lay in bed. I'd go, ‘Wow, my kids. I can't get up.’ That's not like me. I'm not like that at all, not in any way am I like that. Never,” the Atrabilious star added.

