Alec Baldwin sues prosecutors, sheriff's office for malicious prosecution, civil rights violations in Rust shooting case

Alec Baldwin has sued the New Mexico prosecutors, sheriff's office officials and others, claiming malicious prosecution and civil rights violations in the much-publicised trial over the Rust shooting incident.

Alec Baldwin's lawsuit

The lawsuit was filed in a Santa Fe court on Thursday, following the dramatic dismissal of Baldwin's case during his July manslaughter trial in the New Mexico capital.

The Rust shooting case was about the death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the set of the film Rust, in which Baldwin was starring. Hutchins died after a live round fired from the gun in Baldwin's hand. In the trial, a judge ruled the prosecutor and sheriff's office withheld evidence on the source of a live round that killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins.

Baldwin's action against prosecutor Kari Morrissey, Santa Fe County Sheriff's Office Corporal Alexandria Hancock and others is among at least a dozen civil lawsuits filed over Hutchins' death, which shocked Hollywood and sparked calls for an overhaul of firearms safety on movie sets.

Baldwin’s lawyers Luke Nikas and Heather LeBlanc demanded a jury trial to seek damages for malicious abuse of process, intentional spoliation of evidence and defamation, among other complaints. Morrissey and the sheriff’s office did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

What is the Rust shooting case?

The Ukrainian cinematographer, Halyna Hutchins, died when Baldwin pointed his pistol at her, cocked it and possibly pulled the trigger as they set up a camera shot on a movie set near Santa Fe, New Mexico, according to his lawyers.

The real gun, a reproduction 1873 Single Action Army revolver, fired a live round inadvertently loaded by Hannah Gutierrez, the movie's weapons handler. Gutierrez was convicted of involuntary manslaughter in March and sentenced to 18 months imprisonment.

(With Reuters inputs)