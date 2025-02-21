Menu Explore
Diddy's lawyer abruptly quits rapper's case with mysterious statement, ‘Under no…’

ByArya Vaishnavi
Feb 21, 2025 08:18 PM IST

Sean “Diddy” Combs' lawyer has abruptly stepped down from the rapper's legal team.

Sean “Diddy” Combs faces more trouble as his lawyer has abruptly stepped down from his sex trafficking case. Anthony Ricco filed a motion for withdraw of counsel in New York on Friday. “Under no circumstances can I continue to effectively serve as counsel for Sean Combs,” the lawyer wrote, reported Daily Mail.

Sean Combs aka P. Diddy is set to go on trial for racketeering and sex trafficking on May 5, 2025, (Photo by ANGELA WEISS / AFP)(AFP)
Sean Combs aka P. Diddy is set to go on trial for racketeering and sex trafficking on May 5, 2025, (Photo by ANGELA WEISS / AFP)(AFP)

This is breaking news, please look back for more updates.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
