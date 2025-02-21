Diddy's lawyer abruptly quits rapper's case with mysterious statement, ‘Under no…’
ByArya Vaishnavi
Feb 21, 2025 08:18 PM IST
Sean “Diddy” Combs' lawyer has abruptly stepped down from the rapper's legal team.
Sean “Diddy” Combs faces more trouble as his lawyer has abruptly stepped down from his sex trafficking case. Anthony Ricco filed a motion for withdraw of counsel in New York on Friday. “Under no circumstances can I continue to effectively serve as counsel for Sean Combs,” the lawyer wrote, reported Daily Mail.
This is breaking news, please look back for more updates.
