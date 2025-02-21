Diddy's lawyer abruptly quits rapper's case with mysterious statement, ‘Under no…’

Sean “Diddy” Combs faces more trouble as his lawyer has abruptly stepped down from his sex trafficking case. Anthony Ricco filed a motion for withdraw of counsel in New York on Friday. “Under no circumstances can I continue to effectively serve as counsel for Sean Combs,” the lawyer wrote, reported Daily Mail.

Sean Combs aka P. Diddy is set to go on trial for racketeering and sex trafficking on May 5, 2025, (Photo by ANGELA WEISS / AFP)(AFP)