Betty White to be honoured with ‘new stamp bearing her likeness’, USPS says

Betty White is set to be the face of a brand-new stamp, the United States Postal Service (USPS) announced on Thursday. The legendary television icon, known for appearing on Golden Girls and Mary Tyler Moore Show, will be honoured with a "collectible Forever stamp" that will bear her "likeness."

In a statement published on their official website, the USPS shared that the stamp, which features White's smiling face on a violet background, will be launched in Los Angeles on Thursday, March 27, 2025, at 11 am PT, with the first-day-of-issue event at the Los Angeles Zoo and Botanical Gardens.

“The U.S. Postal Service will commemorate the warmth, wit and charisma of Betty White by honoring the late actress and comedienne with a new stamp bearing her likeness,” the statement reads. The stamp will be available in panes of 20.

White is regarded as a pioneer of early television with a decades-long career. Born in Illinois in 1922, she died in Los Angeles in 2021 at the age of 99. She had been a lifetime LA resident as her family moved to California just one year after she was born.

According to the statement, the Betty White stamp features a “digitally created portrait” of the Life with Elizabeth star wearing a “polka-dotted blue top.” The lighter-coloured bubbles on the bright violet background represent “her sparkling personality.”

As a Forever stamp, the Betty White stamp will “always be equal in value to the current First-Class Mail 1-ounce price.” “‘Betty White’ is printed in white near the bottom of the stamp artwork. ‘FOREVER USA’ is printed just below, in violet. Her name also appears centered atop the white selvage, also in violet,” USPS added in their news release.