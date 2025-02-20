Trump likens himself to ‘king’ after axing NYC congestion pricing, Hochul fires back

Kathy Hochul tore into Donald Trump after he likened himself to a “king” following his administration's decision to rescind New York City’s congestion pricing program. “Long live the King,” the president wrote in a Truth Social post, sparking widespread outrage online. On Wednesday, the New York governor lambasted the commander-in-chief for his controversial remark, which was also shared by the White House's official X account. Donald Trump sparks outrage after likening himself to a king(X/ White House)

Trump likens himself to king after axing NYC congestion pricing program

“CONGESTION PRICING IS DEAD. Manhattan, and all of New York, is SAVED. LONG LIVE THE KING!” Trump wrote after his administration rescinded federal approval of New York City's congestion pricing plan.

The scheme, under which drivers are charged $9 upon entering Manhattan's Congestion Relief Zone during peak hours on weekdays, ran for a few weeks following its launch in January 2025.

However, on Wednesday, US Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy issued a letter to Hochul, revealing the federal government’s move to halt the program, The Guardian reported. In response, the New York governor blasted the Trump administration for their “attempt” to block the scheme.

“The US Department of Transportation emailed us a letter from Secretary Duffy announcing their attempt to end the congestion pricing program in the state of New York,” Hochul said during a press conference, according to a clip shared on her official X acouunt.

Hochul went on to slam the president over his social media remark, saying, “New York hasn’t laboured under a king in over 250 years. We sure as hell are not going to start now.”

“We are a nation of laws, not ruled by a king,” Hochul went on, adding, “Public transit is the lifeblood of New York City and critical to our economic future – as a New Yorker, like President Trump, knows very well.”