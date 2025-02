Donald Trump tore into Volodymyr Zelensky after slammed him for “living in this disinformation bubble.” The POTUS slammed the Ukrainian president as a “dictator” and a “modestly successful comedian” in a scathing post shared on Truth Social Wednesday.

(COMBO) This combination of pictures created on February 12, 2025 shows (L-R) Ukraine's president Volodymyr Zelensky in Brussels, on October 17, 2024 and US President Donald Trump on February 10, 2025, in Washington, DC. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky held a telephone call with Donald Trump on February 12, 2025, the presidency in Kyiv said, shortly after the US president said he spoke with Russian President Vladimir Putin. The Ukrainian presidency told reporters that the call lasted approximately one hour. Trump had earlier said he would call Zelensky after speaking with Putin. (Photo by NICOLAS TUCAT and ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS / AFP)(AFP)