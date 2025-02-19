Menu Explore
Zelensky accuses US of ‘helping’ Putin ‘come out of isolation’, slams Trump

ByArya Vaishnavi
Feb 19, 2025 05:10 PM IST

Volodymyr Zelensky has accused the United States of “helping” Russian President Vladimir Putin to “come out of isolation”

Volodymyr Zelensky slammed Donald Trump for living in a “disinformation bubble” and accused the United States of “helping” Russian President Vladimir Putin to “come out of isolation,” reported The Guardian. The Ukrainian leader made the scathing remarks after the POTUS' call for elections in Ukraine.

(COMBO) This combination of pictures created on February 12, 2025 shows (L-R) Ukraine's president Volodymyr Zelensky in Brussels, on October 17, 2024 and US President Donald Trump on February 10, 2025, in Washington, DC. (AFP)

Zelensky slams Trump after his call for elections in Ukraine, accuses US of ‘helping’ Putin

While speaking to reporters in Kyiv on Wednesday, Zelensky lambasted Trump's overnight comments claiming his approval rating was “down at four percent.” The Ukrainian president said that he “never comments on popularity ratings, especially my own or other leaders” before highlighting the latest poll showing that 58% of Ukrainians trust him. “So if anyone wants to replace me right now, that will not work,” the 47-year-old added.

Calling out Trump over his false claims, Zelensky said, “Unfortunately, President Trump, with all due respect for him as the leader of a nation that we respect greatly … is living in this disinformation bubble,” per the outlet. Ukraine's president further said that Russia is spreading “a lot of disinformation,” adding, “This is all concerning. Everything they are doing is to make sure that Ukraine is weak.”

Zelensky's come after Trump told reporters on Tuesday that Ukraine was under “martial law” and appeared to blame Ukraine for the conflict with Russia. "I think I have the power to end this war, and I think it's going very well. But today, I heard, “Oh, well, we weren't invited.” Well, you've been there for three years," Trump said of Zelensky, per Daily Mail.

“You should have ended it. You should have never started it. You could have made a deal. I could have made a deal for Ukraine,” Trump added. Meanwhile, Zelensky said on Wednesday that the United States “helped Putin to come out of isolation,” adding that it was “completely fair because of their full scale invasion” of his country, per Guardian.

Ukraine's president further lambasted Trump's claims that the majority of support for his country comes from the US. “The truth is somewhere else,” Zelensky said. Despite the POTUS' claims, he is “grateful for the support” and wants “the Trump team to have true facts.” Zelensky also accused Russia of playing the victim card, which “is something new” for him.

Read breaking news, latest updates from United States on topics related to politics, crime, along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Kamala Harris, Donald Trump,and Joe Biden along with Super Bowl 2025 Live Updates.
