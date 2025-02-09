Menu Explore
Search Search
Sunday, Feb 09, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Vladimir Putin’s ‘I can kill someone with this’ warning after taking NFL Super Bowl ring: ‘The original is in Russia’

ByHT Sports Desk
Feb 09, 2025 06:16 PM IST

Russia president Vladimir Putin owns a NFL Super Bowl ring, which he took from New England Patriots owner.

The Philadelphia Eagles take on Kansas City Chiefs at the highly-anticipated NFL Super Bowl, at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans. The players, coaches and owner of the winning team will receive the coveted Super Bowl ring, with each reportedly costing between 30,000 dollars to 50,000 dollars, and are considered to be one the most iconic objects in sports.

Russian President Vladimir Putin during a meeting.(AP)
Russian President Vladimir Putin during a meeting.(AP)

Ahead of the upcoming showdown, fans were reminded of an incident involving Russia president Vladimir Putin, as he also owns a ring. New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft saw his team win the Super Bowl six times, but he only has five rings, as he had to give his other one to Putin.

Also Read: Super Bowl 2025: Kansas City Chiefs vs Philadelphia Eagles – When and where to watch, halftime, where to stream

In 2005, Kraft visited Russia on a business trip and met Putin. The pair shook hands and Kraft showed him the Super Bowl ring, which Putin reportedly took to examine, and then put it in his pocket and walked away. Speaking in the NFL Film Series, Kraft said, “Anyone that has a privilege of having one understands why the ring is the thing. I keep them in a drawer, where I have my cufflinks. They’re all in a drawer except for my third one.”

“The original is in Russia with the president of the country. I happened to be there on a business mission with my friend, Sandy Weil.

“We had just given out our rings. I showed Sandy my ring and he said, ‘Why don’t you show it to the president?’ I showed it to him and he put it on. He sort of enjoyed it so he kept it on.”

‘I can kill someone with this ring’

Meanwhile in 2013, he revealed, “I took out the ring and showed it to him, and he put it on and he goes 'I can kill someone with this ring'. I put my hand out and he put it in his pocket, and three KGB guys got around him and walked out.”

During an appearance on Netflix, Kraft once said, “In case Vladimir Putin you're watching, give me my f***ing ring back, will ya?”

It has also been reported by media outlets that Kraft received a phone call from then president George Bush’s administration, who asked him not ask for the ring due to USA-Russia relations.

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Olympics 2024, where Indian athletes will compete for glory in Paris. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
See More
Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Olympics 2024, where Indian athletes will compete for glory in Paris. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, February 09, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On