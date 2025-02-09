Super Bowl 2025: Kansas City Chiefs vs Philadelphia Eagles – When and where to watch, halftime, where to stream

The Kansas City Chiefs will aim for a historic third consecutive Super Bowl victory on Sunday in New Orleans, with the Philadelphia Eagles the only hurdle standing in their way. Super Bowl 2025: Kansas City Chiefs set to face Philadelphia Eagles

Quarterback Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs are back in the big game after defeating the Buffalo Bills 32-29 in AFC Championship. On the other hand, the Philadelphia Eagles scripted a dominant 55-23 victory over the Washington Commanders in the NFC Championship after star running back Saquon Barkley put on an inspiring show with three touchdowns.

This matchup is a rematch of Super Bowl LV, where the Chiefs narrowly defeated the Eagles 38-35 in Glendale, Arizona. In the previous edition of the Super Bowl, Kansas City won in overtime, beating the San Francisco 49ers 25-22 in Las Vegas. No team has ever won three consecutive Super Bowls, adding more anticipation to this historic showdown.

When will Super Bowl 2025 be played?

The 59th Super Bowl will take place on Monday at 5:00 am IST.

Where is Super Bowl 29025 being held?

The 59th edition of the Super Bowl will be held at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans. The venue, set to host the NFL championship game for the 11th time in history, has a capacity of 83,000 spectators.

Where can you stream Super Bowl 2025 in India?

In the US, Fox Sports will air Super Bowl LIX, which will also be streamed on Fubo TV. In India, you can catch the live streaming of the match with subscriptions from Dazn.

Will Donald Trump attend Super Bowl 2025?

Donald Trump is confirmed to attend the game. He will, hence, become the first sitting U.S. president to attend a Super Bowl.

However, the former reality television star has a complicated history with this sport. More recently, during his first term as president, Trump feuded with the National Football League after Black players began kneeling during the national anthem to protest racial injustice.

Who is performing in Super Bowl 2025 halftime show?

Rap icon, Kendrick Lamar, winner of 17 Grammys, will headline the Super Bowl halftime show this year. Lamar previously performed as a guest artist in the 2022 halftime show alongside Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige, 50 Cent, and Eminem.

This time, Grammy-winning singer SZA, his former Top Dawg Entertainment labelmate, will join him. SZA featured on several tracks from Lamar’s recent album GNX, including “Gloria” and “Luther,” which also samples vocals from Luther Vandross and Cheryl Lynn. Jay-Z’s Roc Nation and Emmy-winning producer Jesse Collins will co-executively produce the halftime show.

In the pregame lineup, Jon Batiste performing the national anthem. Trombone Shorty and Lauren Daigle will perform “America the Beautiful,” and Ledisi will sing “Lift Every Voice and Sing.”