Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Feb 19, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

US, Russia meet to work towards ending Ukraine war, Kyiv not present in talks

ByHT News Desk
Feb 19, 2025 07:03 AM IST

As the Russia-Ukraine war approaches its three-year mark, the US and Russia held a significant meeting in Riyadh to discuss peace and strengthen ties.

The United States and Russia held a high-level meeting in Riyadh on Wednesday, agreeing to work towards ending the Ukraine war and establishing better diplomatic and economic ties. The meeting comes at a time when the conflict in Ukraine is nearing its three-year anniversary.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio shakes hands with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov during their meeting at Diriyah Palace, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on February 18, 2025.(AFP)
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio shakes hands with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov during their meeting at Diriyah Palace, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on February 18, 2025.(AFP)

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Russia’s minister of foreign affairs Sergey Lavrov attested to this after the meeting.

Also read: ‘Russia ready to end barbarianism’ says Donald Trump amid talks on Ukraine war

After the meeting, Rubio told AP that the Russia and US agreed to focus on and achieve three main goals- restoring staffing at their respective embassies in both countries, creating a high-level team to work toward Ukraine peace talks, and exploring closer relations and economic cooperation.

Lavrov also called the conversation “very useful” and said, “We not only listened, but also heard each other.”

“I have reason to believe that the American side has started to better understand our position,” he added.

The meeting, which aimed to promote peace in Ukraine, had no representative from the country. This marks a big diplomatic shift in US’ handling of the war under the Trump administration, as Ukraine’s participation in such talks was imperative under Biden's watch. Ukraine’s President Zelensky also said that the country will not agree to the outcome of the talks since they did not participate in them.

What Donald Trump said

After the meeting, Donald Trump also said that Russia wants to end “barbarianism” going on its war with Ukraine. “Russia wants to do something. They want to stop the barbarianism that's going on over there. Soldiers are being killed by thousands on a weekly basis. Apart from Russian and Ukrainian soldiers, a lot of Koreans have been killed. We want to end it,” he said during a press conference from the White House.

He also pinned some blame on Ukraine for not ending the war sooner and said the “senseless” war would not have erupted had he been the President. “Today I heard, ‘Oh, well, we weren’t invited.’ Well, you've been there for three years. You should have ended it three years…You should have never started it. You could have made a deal,” AP quoted him as saying.

Trump also said that he might meet his Russian counterpart Putin later this month, however, no date has been decided yet for a summit between them.

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
Read breaking news, latest updates from US, UK, Pakistan and other countries across the world on topics related to politics,crime, and national affairs along with Super Bowl 2025 Live Updates.
See More
Read breaking news, latest updates from US, UK, Pakistan and other countries across the world on topics related to politics,crime, and national affairs along with Super Bowl 2025 Live Updates.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, February 19, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On