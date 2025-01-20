Gov. Kathy Hochul has ordered all flags in the State of New York to be raised to full-staff for the inauguration of Donald Trump. At present, flags are flying at half-staff across the nation to mark Jimmy Carter’s death. Donald Trump inauguration: Kathy Hochul bucks convention as she orders all flags in New York to be raised to full-staff (AP Photo/Paul Sancya, file, photo by Jim WATSON / AFP)

American flag code requires the Stars and Stripes to be lowered on “all federal buildings, grounds and naval vessels” across the nation to mark the death of a sitting or former president. However, Hochul has planned to temporarily go against the tradition.

‘The American tradition of the peaceful transition of power is something to celebrate’

“Tomorrow, we are all Americans as we observe the centuries-old traditions of Inauguration Day,” Hochul said in a statement to New York Post.

“For that reason, I am directing flags to fly at full staff throughout the State of New York on January 20 and return to half staff to honor the late President Carter on January 21,” she added. “Regardless of your political views, the American tradition of the peaceful transition of power is something to celebrate.”

Similar sentiment was expressed in a letter Staten Island Borough President Vito Fossella wrote to Hochul on Sunday, January 19. “I am writing to respectfully request that all flags across the state of New York be raised in honor of President Trump’s inauguration,” his note, obtained by New York Post, reads in part.

It adds, “This gesture would serve as a symbol of unity and respect for the Office of the President, regardless of political affiliation. It is important to recognize an honor of the Democratic process and the peaceful transition of power that is cornerstone of our nation’s values.”

Besides Hochul, both Gavin Newsom of California and Jared Polis of Colorado have ordered flags in their respective states flown at full mast for the duration of Trump’s inauguration. House Speaker Mike Johnson last week ordered all US flags at the Capitol to fly at their full height when Trump takes the oath of office.

“On January 20th, the flags at the Capitol will fly at full-staff to celebrate our country coming together behind the inauguration” of Trump, Johnson (R-La.) said in a statement. “The flags will be lowered back to half-staff the following day to continue honoring President Jimmy Carter.”

As many as 28 states will have their flags raised to honour the inauguration on January 20.