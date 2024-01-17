National Classy Day 2024: All about the January 17 occasion dedicated to American comedian Betty White

On this day, let’s be classy and join hands with those who live their lives with grace and passion. January 17 is known as National Classy Day – a day to be chic, elegant and dashing. The earliest known use of the term “classy” dates back to the late 1800s, but the word never went out of style. While National Classy Day was founded to celebrate the lives of people who show class, it is dedicated particularly to one amazing woman of the 20th century – American comedian Betty White (IMDb)

While National Classy Day was founded to celebrate the lives of people who show class, it is dedicated particularly to one amazing woman of the 20th century – American comedian Betty White.

Amazon Sale season is here! Splurge and save now! Click here

Who was Betty White?

White, born in 1922, offered the world some of the craziest laughs. She started her career as a comedian, actress and entertainer. She first appeared on the radio in 1939, and by 1949 she had already moved over to television. By 1962, she shined on the silver screen.

According to IMDb, “Although she was best known as the devious Sue Ann Nivens on the classic sitcom The Mary Tyler Moore Show (1970) and the ditzy Rose Nylund on The Golden Girls (1985), Betty White had been in television for a long, long time before those two shows, having had her own series, Life with Elizabeth (1952) in 1952.”

According to the California Museum, “Outside of television, White is highly regarded for her dedication to animal welfare, with substantial donations to causes benefiting animals and decades of service on the boards of the Morris Animal Foundation and the Greater Los Angeles Zoo Association.”

White was later inducted into the Television Hall of Fame. She earned at least six Emmys, the American Comedy Lifetime Achievement Award and the Screen Actor’s Guild Life Achievement Award. She died on December 32, 2021, at the age of 99.

This National Classy Day, let’s bring a smile to someone’s face, share a funny story, compliment someone to remind them of their talent, and encourage someone to work hard to achieve their goals. Let’s be optimistic, look at the brighter side of things, be kind to animals, be amazing, passionate and of course, classy!