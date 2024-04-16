Rust armourer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed sentenced to 18 months in prison over fatal shooting of Halyna Hutchins

Rust armourer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed has been sentenced to 18 months in prison over the fatal shooting of Halyna Hutchins. Judge Mary Marlowe Sommer announced the sentencing on Monday after a jury found the 27-year-old guilty of involuntary manslaughter. The late cinematographer was shot and killed on the set when Alec Baldwin fired a gun which was accidentally loaded with a live bullet on October 21, 2021. Gutierrez-Reed was responsible for handling the firearms at the time of film production. TOPSHOT - Hannah Gutierrez-Reed (L), the former armorer at the movie Rust, attends her sentencing hearing at the First Judicial District Courthouse in Santa Fe, New Mexico, April 15, 2024. The armorer who loaded the gun that killed a cinematographer on the set of the Alec Baldwin movie "Rust" was convicted March 6, 2024 of involuntary manslaughter. A jury in New Mexico took just over two hours to find Hannah Gutierrez guilty over the death of Halyna Hutchins in October 2021 during filming of the budget Western. (Photo by Eddie Moore / Journal / POOL / AFP)(AFP)

Hannah Gutierrez-Reed sentenced to maximum time for involuntary manslaughter

Gutierrez-Reed was handed down the maximum time of 18 months behind bars for involuntary manslaughter. Before giving her ruling, Sommer said, “For all the fanfare and pundits and finger-pointing that has been going on for over two years, we were able to seat a jury of her peers who confirmed that they could listen to the evidence received in court and determine the facts and apply the law,” adding, “They found Ms. Gutierrez guilty of involuntary manslaughter.”

The judge also called her out for taking her offence lightly as she told someone during the jailhouse calls that “this is messing up her modelling career.” As the Rust armourer sobbed after her sentencing, Sommer continued, “I find that what you did constitutes a serious, violent offense. It was committed in a physically violent manner. A fatal gunshot done with your recklessness in the face of knowledge that your acts were reasonably likely to result in serious harm,” per Fox News.

The jury decision was reached following a two-week trial where jurors heard details from weapons experts, crew members, and detectives. “You were the armorer, the one that's to be between a safe weapon and a weapon that could kill someone. You alone turned a safe weapon into a lethal weapon. But for you, Mrs. Hutchins would be alive, a husband would have his partner and a little boy would have his mother. Please take her,” Sommer added.