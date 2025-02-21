Lip reader reveals what Amy Schumer told Blake Lively about Justin Baldoni drama, ‘God help me’

Amy Schumer and Blake Lively recently went viral for an emotional moment they shared at Saturday Night Live's 50th anniversary special event. The event marked the Gossip Girl star and Ryan Reynolds' first red carpet appearance since the It Ends With Us drama erupted. Upon seeing the 43-year-old comedian, Lively rushed to hug her. In a video which has since been making rounds on social media, the pair can be seen hugging each other on the red carpet and exchanging a few words. Blake Lively and Amy Schumer shared a brief conversation at SNL 50(Instagram)

Here's what Amy Schumer told Blake Lively about It Ends With Us drama, according to a lip reader

As the video went viral online, netizens began wondering what Schumer told a visibly emotional Lively, 37, about her legal drama with Justin Baldoni. A lip-reader has now shared an analysis of their conversation. Speaking to DailyMail, Nicola Hickling claimed that the Age of Adaline star said, “I need this hug so much” as she embraced the Kinda Pregnant star.

“God help me,” Lively said after glancing at the Deadpool star. Schumer replied with, “You’re gonna be okay.” “They are projecting onto him,” she added. The All I See Is You star then said, “That’s perfect, thank you for being there,” according to Hickling. Meanwhile, Reynolds seemingly poked fun at his and his wife's legal battle with Baldoni.

Upon being asked how he was, the Free Guy actor quipped, “Great! Why, what have you heard?” However, Lively appeared to be in shock over the remark as she stared at her husband while the audience laughed. In the wake of the viral moment, body language expert Judi James decoded the couple's behaviour.

“Her smile dies and her head snaps round and upward to look at him in either acted or genuine concern,” James said of Lively in an interview with Daily Mail. The author went on to say that the Hick actress showed “mixed emotions” and the couple appeared “stiff” and “awkward” at times during their appearance at the star-studded event.