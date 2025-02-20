Justin Baldoni allegedly asked Blake Lively ‘invasive’ question about her sex life with Ryan Reynolds

Justin Baldoni once allegedly made an “invasive” inquiry about Blake Lively's sex life with her husband. According to an amended complaint filed by the Gossip Girl star on Tuesday, her co-star asked if she and Ryan Reynolds “climax simultaneously” while on the set of It Ends With Us, Page Six reported. Justin Baldoni allegedly asked Blake Lively an 'invasive' question about her and Ryan Reynolds' sex life, according to her amended complaint

The court filing states that Baldoni tried to convince Lively to “orgasm” on camera during an intimate scene. However, as the Age of Adaline star reached an agreement with the director about removing the scene, he made “a last-ditch attempt to keep one in which the couple orgasm together.”

Baldoni allegedly told Lively that the said scene was “important to him” because “he and his partner climax simultaneously during intercourse,” according to the complaint. “Mr. Baldoni then intrusively asked Ms. Lively whether she and her husband climax simultaneously during intercourse, which Ms. Lively found invasive and refused to discuss,” it adds, per the outlet.

The Simple Favor actress further alleged in her amended complaint that Baldoni made “multiple” other unnamed women feel uncomfortable while filming the romance-drama film based on Colleen Hoover's hit novel of the same name. While she did not name the women, Lively resurfaced the claim in her complaint that the Jane the Virgin actor had an inappropriate conversation with Isabela Ferrer and Alex Neustaedter after they filmed an intimate scene.

“Ms. Lively was informed that when this scene was shot, after Mr. Baldoni called ‘cut,’ he walked over to the actors and said, ‘I know I’m not supposed to say this, but that was hot,’ and, ‘did you two practice this before?'” the complaint alleges, in reference to Ferrer and Neustaedter filming a lovemaking scene as young Lily and her love interest, respectively.