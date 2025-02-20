Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Feb 20, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Justin Baldoni allegedly asked Blake Lively ‘invasive’ question about her sex life with Ryan Reynolds

ByArya Vaishnavi
Feb 20, 2025 09:50 PM IST

Blake Lively has accused Justin Baldoni of asking her an ‘intrusive’ question about her and Ryan Reynolds' sex life in her amended complaint

Justin Baldoni once allegedly made an “invasive” inquiry about Blake Lively's sex life with her husband. According to an amended complaint filed by the Gossip Girl star on Tuesday, her co-star asked if she and Ryan Reynolds “climax simultaneously” while on the set of It Ends With Us, Page Six reported.

Justin Baldoni allegedly asked Blake Lively an 'invasive' question about her and Ryan Reynolds' sex life, according to her amended complaint
Justin Baldoni allegedly asked Blake Lively an 'invasive' question about her and Ryan Reynolds' sex life, according to her amended complaint

Justin Baldoni allegedly asked Blake Lively crude question about her, Ryan Reynold's sex life

The court filing states that Baldoni tried to convince Lively to “orgasm” on camera during an intimate scene. However, as the Age of Adaline star reached an agreement with the director about removing the scene, he made “a last-ditch attempt to keep one in which the couple orgasm together.”

Baldoni allegedly told Lively that the said scene was “important to him” because “he and his partner climax simultaneously during intercourse,” according to the complaint. “Mr. Baldoni then intrusively asked Ms. Lively whether she and her husband climax simultaneously during intercourse, which Ms. Lively found invasive and refused to discuss,” it adds, per the outlet.

The Simple Favor actress further alleged in her amended complaint that Baldoni made “multiple” other unnamed women feel uncomfortable while filming the romance-drama film based on Colleen Hoover's hit novel of the same name. While she did not name the women, Lively resurfaced the claim in her complaint that the Jane the Virgin actor had an inappropriate conversation with Isabela Ferrer and Alex Neustaedter after they filmed an intimate scene.

“Ms. Lively was informed that when this scene was shot, after Mr. Baldoni called ‘cut,’ he walked over to the actors and said, ‘I know I’m not supposed to say this, but that was hot,’ and, ‘did you two practice this before?'” the complaint alleges, in reference to Ferrer and Neustaedter filming a lovemaking scene as young Lily and her love interest, respectively.

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
Stay connected with all the glitz and glam from the world of entertainment, right from Hollywood gossip to Bollywood chit chat. Also don't miss out on music buzz, anime scoops and OTT action.
See More
Stay connected with all the glitz and glam from the world of entertainment, right from Hollywood gossip to Bollywood chit chat. Also don't miss out on music buzz, anime scoops and OTT action.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, February 20, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On