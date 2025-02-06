Menu Explore
Johnny Depp's lawyer reacts to Justin Baldoni-Blake Lively's It Ends With Us legal drama: ‘It's very aggressive’

ByArya Vaishnavi
Feb 06, 2025 03:43 PM IST

Johnny Depp's lawyer, Benjamin Chew, weighs in on It Ends With Us drama with co-stars Justin Baldoni and Blake Lively

Johnny Depp's lawyer, Benjamin Chew, weighed in on It Ends With Us legal drama during an appearance on Law&Crime Sidebar with Jesse Weber Tuesday. The attorney, who represented the City of Lies actor in his high-profile defamation lawsuit against Amber Heard, called Justin Baldoni's legal approach “very aggressive.”

Johnny Depp's lawyer, Benjamin Chew, weighs in on Blake Lively-Justin Baldoni's legal drama
Johnny Depp's lawyer, Benjamin Chew, weighs in on Blake Lively-Justin Baldoni's legal drama

Justin Baldoni's legal approach is ‘very aggressive’, Johnny Depp's lawyer says

“I think it is very aggressive,” Chew said of Baldoni's recent move of launching a website with his amended complaint and an “alleged timeline of relevant events.” “I think it is very impressive,” the celebrity lawyer went on, adding, “Usually, you would not do something like that before a hearing, but I’m sure that they vetted it carefully, vetted the material carefully.”

The website features a series of text messages, emails, and other content related to conversations between Baldoni, his co-star Blake Lively, and her husband, Ryan Reynolds. “Certainly, posting a pleading doesn’t seem to me to be out of bounds. These are pleadings made in the public records. Whenever you’re getting into work product or advocacy pieces, then I think it’s getting closer to the line,” Chew added.

However, Chew called it a “bold” and “novel” approach. When asked about the similarities between Depp vs Heard case and the ongoing Baldoni vs Lively drama, he noted that “both sides run the risk.. more risk.. I think.. than in Depp v. Heard of the jury not understanding why they should really care as much as I think the jurors may have in Depp and Heard.”

Chew remained neutral when asked his thoughts about which of the two It Ends With Us stars has the upper hand. But, he noted that “the more they can cite to audiotape and video tape, I think that is particularly persuasive evidence.” “Everybody can see it. And I think it’s much more impactful than just assertions, certainly assertions of counsel.”

Stay connected with all the glitz and glam from the world of entertainment, right from Hollywood gossip to Bollywood chit chat. Also don't miss out on music buzz, anime scoops and OTT action.
Stay connected with all the glitz and glam from the world of entertainment, right from Hollywood gossip to Bollywood chit chat. Also don't miss out on music buzz, anime scoops and OTT action.
Follow Us On