Justin Baldoni's lawyer says actor is ‘devastated financially and emotionally’ amid It Ends With Us legal drama

It Ends With Us legal drama has left Justin Baldoni “devastated” both “financially and emotionally,” according to his lawyer. During Monday's pretrial conference, Bryan Freedman said that Blake Lively and her husband, Ryan Reynolds' lawsuit has taken a toll on the 41-year-old director. This image released by Sony Pictures shows Justin Baldoni, left, and Blake Lively in a scene from "It Ends With Us." (Nicole Rivelli/Sony Pictures via AP)(AP)

Justin Baldoni's lawyer says It Ends With Us legal battle has left actor ‘devastated’

The attorneys for Baldoni and his co-star met in federal court for the first time on Monday, with both counsels describing the negative impact of the case on their clients, CNN reported.

“My clients are devastated financially and emotionally,” said Freedman, who, in addition to Baldoni, represents his production company, Wayfarer Studios, It Ends With Us producers Jamey Heath and Steve Sarowitz and publicists Melissa Nathan and Jennifer Abel.

ALSO READ: Drake's father reacts to Kendrick Lamar's Not Like Us winning big at Grammys

During the conference, Judge Lewis Liman warned both parties against making statements in public that could prejudice the proceedings. In case they tried to litigate the case in the press, the judge has the ability to move up the trial, which is currently scheduled for March 2026, per the outlet.

“Not to sound like a 4-year-old fighting a 4-year-old with ‘they started it,’ but in these kinds of cases, once someone says something it becomes fact,” Freedman went on, adding, “There’s no way to fight against it.”

Meanwhile, Lively's lawyer, Michael Gottlieb, said that the alleged “retaliation campaign” launched by Baldoni’s team has been “devastating” for the actress. “You’re not supposed to launch attacks on the other party’s character,” Gottlieb added.

Liman also suggested that Baldoni and Lively consider an earlier trial date. In a statement to Page Six, the attorneys for the 37-year-old actress said that they were “pleased with the result of today’s hearing” and are “eager to move forward immediately with discovery in this case.”