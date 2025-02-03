Menu Explore
Drake's father reacts to Kendrick Lamar's Not Like Us winning big at Grammys

ByArya Vaishnavi
Feb 03, 2025 11:44 PM IST

Drake's father, Dennis Graham, reacted to Kendrick Lamar's five Grammy wins, including Song of the Year for his diss track Not Like Us.

Drake's father shared his reaction to Kendrick Lamar's big win at the 2025 Grammys. On Sunday, the 37-year-old took home five Grammy Awards, including Song of the Year and Record of the Year for Not Like Us, a “diss track” aimed at the Canadian rapper. When asked what he thought about his victory, Dennis Graham told TikTok user Joy of Everything that he does not “care enough” about it.

Kendrick Lamar, winner of the Record Of The Year, Best Rap Performance, Best Rap Song, Best Music Video, and Song Of The Year awards, poses in the press room during the 67th Annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California, U.S., February 2, 2025. REUTERS/Mike Blake TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY(REUTERS)
Kendrick Lamar, winner of the Record Of The Year, Best Rap Performance, Best Rap Song, Best Music Video, and Song Of The Year awards, poses in the press room during the 67th Annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California, U.S., February 2, 2025. REUTERS/Mike Blake TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY(REUTERS)

Drake's father Dennis Graham shares his savage reaction to Kendrick Lamar's big win at Grammys

“I don’t care nothing about that s**t,” he said in the TikTok video, per Complex. “That ain’t got nothing to do with me. All the best to him, man. I don’t do that bulls**t,” the 70-year-old added. Lamar clinched a Grammy for his 2024 track across all five of its nominated categories. The record-breaking song stemmed from his years-long feud with Drake, who continues to remain tight-lipped about the success of the track.

During his acceptance speech for the Record of the Year, which was presented by Miley Cyrus, Lamar said, “First and foremost, all praise to the most high.” He also shared the news about the recent death of a relative, saying, “Rest in paradise to my aunty Sharon. She transitioned yesterday, so this is special right now. She's probably, you know, watching it from up there, so make sure you've got your smiles on. Make her feel good.”

Since its release, Not Like Us has made several headlines, with Lamar performing it at least five times, during its live debut at The Pop Out: Ken And Friends last June. In the fiery track, the Humble rapper accuses Drake of paedophilia and having a secret daughter in another “diss track,” Meet the Grahams. However, the God's Plan hitmaker denied the allegations in his track, The Heart Part 6, which was released back in May.

