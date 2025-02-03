Billy Ray Cyrus congratulates daughter Miley on Grammy win amid family drama

Billy Ray Cyrus congratulated his daughter, Miley Cyrus, on her Grammys win amid his family's concerns about his well-being. Taking to social media Sunday night, the Achy Breaky Heart left a sweet message for the 32-year-old singer after she won her third Grammy Award. The Flowers hitmaker took home the Best Country Duo/Group Performance honour for her duet with Beyonce on the 2024 track II Most Wanted, from the latter's latest album, Cowboy Carter. Billy Ray Cyrus congratulates daughter Miley Cyrus on her Grammy win

Billy Ray Cyrus is a ‘proud’ dad after Miley Cyrus' Grammy win

“Congratulations @mileycyrus and @beyonce on their well deserved @recordingacademy Grammy wins! Couldn’t be prouder!!!,” the 63-year-old wrote in the caption of his Instagram post featuring a photo of Miley and Beyonce. The Wrecking Ball hitmaker won her first two Grammys last year. For this year's ceremony, she was accompanied by her mother, Tish Cyrus, and her boyfriend, Maxx Morando.

ALSO READ: A look at Taylor Swift's viral moments at the Grammys as she walks away empty-handed

During Sunday's event, Miley also presented the Record of the Year honour to Kendrick Lamar for Not Like Us. Meanwhile, Billy Ray, who recently made headlines for his erratic behaviour during his performance at Donald Trump's inaugural ball, has won two Grammy Awards during his decades-long career. His congratulatory post came after his son, Trace Cyrus, issued a heartbreaking post for his father, urging him to seek help.

“Sadly the man that I wanted so desperately to be just like I barely recognize now,” the 35-year-old said in his Instagram statement. “You may be upset with me for posting this, but I really could care less at this point,” he continued, adding, “Me and the girls have been genuinely worried about you for years but you’ve pushed all of us away. Noah desperately has wanted you to be a part of her life and you haven’t even been there for her.”