Miley Cyrus reflects on her past mistakes: 'I wouldn't change a thing'

Grammy-winning artist Miley Cyrus recently shared her perspective on life's challenges and controversies in a candid conversation with Pamela Anderson, part of the Last Showgirl series. Reflecting on her two-decade-long career, Miley expressed her pride in the lessons learned from every twist and turn. Miley Cyrus believes the mistakes in her past life made her the person she is today.

“In my life, when I look back, all the mistakes—anything that I was unsure of or I didn't understand—I am so proud of every moment and every stage of my life,” she said in an Instagram clip posted on Monday evening. “I would not go back and change anything,” Miley added.

The Hannah Montana star, however, added a touch of humour, admitting she might reconsider certain fashion choices: “I would, in fact, switch a couple things I was wearing.” Yet, when it comes to criticism, the 32-year-old is unfazed. “The thing that upset everyone else wasn't the thing that upset me,” she added. For Miley, the missteps and decisions she has made, she feels, ultimately contribute to growth. “My life always ends up coming back around to make the next stage of who we are—something that's more potent, something that's more real,” she said.

Known for her bold career moments—such as her controversial nude appearance in the Wrecking Ball music video and her provocative 2013 MTV VMA performance with Robin Thicke—Miley attributed her unapologetic approach to life to Pamela Anderson’s influence. “Ever since I was little, it was only Pam. When people would ask me what I want to be when I grow up, I would say you. The whole thing: the tattoos, the hair, the tatas. All of it,” said the 32-year-old singer.

Pamela, known for her iconic Baywatch role, echoed Miley’s sentiments about embracing one’s past. “Sometimes you need to go do a little research, then come back to your path. And you bring it all with you,” she said. “That is exactly what I need to do. I need to bring it with me. I'm not ashamed of my life. I'm not. I don't need to let anything go,” Miley added.

In their heartfelt exchange, the two women celebrated the idea that life’s detours and so-called mistakes can lead to deeper self-discovery and authenticity, inspiring others to embrace their journeys without regret.