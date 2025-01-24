Billy Ray Cyrus' ex Firerose breaks silence after family's heartbreaking plea

Billy Ray Cyrus' ex-wife Firerose has addressed his family's heartbreaking plea. Following the country singer's controversial performance at Donald Trump's inaugural ball, his son Trace Cyrus shared a lengthy statement on social media, revealing that his family has been “genuinely worried” about him. In the wake of Trace's admission about his father's concerning behaviour, Firerose reflected on her troubled marriage to the Achy Breaky Heart hitmaker in a Page Six interview. A file photo of Billy Ray Cyrus and Firerose

Billy Ray Cyrus' ex Firerose breaks silence after Trace's emotional statement

“What’s being seen in public now reflects much of what I experienced in private during our relationship,” Firerose told the outlet. The 25-year-old was married to Billy, 63, for eight months before they had a messy divorce. Reflecting on Trace's statement, in which he urged the country star to get “help,” she added, “It’s very sad to see those same struggles continue for him.”

ALSO READ: Oprah Winfrey says taking weight loss drugs has changed her opinion of ‘thin people’

Firerose went on to say that she is “I’m glad the truth [about Billy] is coming to light — for his potential good because healing is only possible when you confront the truth and accept there’s a problem.” Despite her struggles, she remains “focused” on her “faith,” “music,” and “healing.” The War is Won singer is using her “story to encourage others to find strength and hope,” per the outlet.

In his statement shared on Instagram Wednesday, the 35-year-old singer said of Billy, “Sadly the man that I wanted so desperately to be just like I barely recognize now.” “It seems this world has beaten you down and it’s become obvious to everyone but you. You may be upset with me for posting this but I really could care less at this point,” he added.

Trace also shared that he and his sisters, Noah, Brandi, and Miley Cyrus, have been “genuinely worried” about him for years. “Noah desperately has wanted you to be a part of her life and you haven’t even been there for her. That’s your baby girl. She deserves better,” the Metro Station alum wrote, adding that Billy had “pushed” his family away.