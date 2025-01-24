Billy Ray Cyrus' son issues heartbreaking plea after performance at Trump's inaugural ball: ‘Sadly the man…’

Billy Ray Cyrus' “disastrous” performance at Liberty Ball has left his family concerned. During Donald Trump's presidential inaugural event, the country singer had a meltdown over technical issues that forced him to perform an a cappella version of his hit song Achy Breaky Heart. In the wake of his unusual behaviour onstage, his son Trace issued a heartbreaking plea on social media. Billy Ray Cyrus performs during the Liberty Ball on Inauguration Day of Donald Trump's second presidential term in Washington, U.S., January 20, 2025. REUTERS/Elizabeth Frantz(REUTERS)

Trace Cyrus urges dad Billy Ray to get ‘help’ after concerning behaviour at Trump's inaugural ball

Taking to Instagram Wednesday, Trace shared an emotional statement, urging his father to get “help.” “Since my earliest memories all I can remember is being obsessed with you and thinking you were the coolest person ever,” the 35-year-old began.

“I wanted to be just like you. The day you adopted me was the happiest day of my life,” Trace continued, adding, “Sadly the man that I wanted so desperately to be just like I barely recognize now.” The former Metro Station member attached an old photo, in which he can be seen grinning ear-to-ear while sharing a special moment onstage with Billy Ray.

Trace went on to say, “It seems this world has beaten you down and it’s become obvious to everyone but you. You may be upset with me for posting this but I really could care less at this point.” He revealed that his sisters, Noah, Brandi, and Miley Cyrus, have been “genuinely worried” for him for years.

However, the 63-year-old had “pushed” all of his children away. “Noah desperately has wanted you to be a part of her life and you haven’t even been there for her. That’s your baby girl. She deserves better,” Trace wrote, adding, “Somehow just like me she still idolizes you though. We are all hanging on to memories of the man we once knew & hoping for the day he returns.”

The Ashland HIGH alum pointed out that Billy Ray is “not healthy” and that “everyone is noticing it.” “Just like I showed up for you at mamaws funeral when you didn’t expect me to I’m still here right now,” Trace continued before confessing that he penned down the note with “tears in my eyes.”

“I hope you realize this message only comes from a place of love and also fear that the world may lose you far too soon. I love you Dad,” Trace continued before admitting that he has not spoken to his father “in a while.” He confessed that he is now “over a year and half clean from alcohol.”

Reflecting on his sobriety, Trace said that he feels “amazing.” He continued to address his father, saying, “I don’t know what you’re struggling with exactly but I think I have a pretty good idea.” “I’d love to help you if you would open up and receive the help. You know how to reach me. Till that day comes I will continue to pray for you,” he concluded.

Billy Ray Cyrus faces backlash over ‘disastrous’ Liberty Ball performance

Just minutes into his performance on Inauguration Day, Billy Ray began facing technical difficulties. During his Old Town Road set, the singer complained about having issues with his guitar. “Is my guitar still on? I think they cut me off. I don’t hear my guitar anymore,” he told a stage crew, reported New York Post.

“Check. Is anybody awake?” he asked. “I don’t hear it. Do y’all hear this? Where’s everybody at? Check. Is anyone back there? Can someone turn my guitar back on? We’re gonna sing a little bit more,” Billy went on as he grew more frustrated and asked if they wanted him to “get the hell off the stage.” “I don't give a damn,” he erupted.

When a technician came to his aid, Billy explained that his guitar was “dead.” He then instructed the crowd to “just snap your fingers” as he sang a cappella. Following his performance, he continued to linger on stage despite the lights being turned off. As he awkwardly wandered around, he had to be escorted away.

In the wake of his questionable behaviour, fans flocked to social media, slamming his performance as “disastrous.” “Oh my god! Billy Ray Cyrus’ performance at Donald Trump’s inaugural Liberty Ball is an epic disaster,” one fan wrote on X, per the outlet.

“It seems that Billy Ray Cyrus had a LOT more than just TECHNICAL ISSUES going on at the Liberty Ball just now,” one more fan wrote, while another chimed in, “That was truly a scary experience. Not sure if he was sick or drunk or both. Hope he is ok.”