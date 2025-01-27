Kendrick Lamar planning to perform Drake diss track at Super Bowl amid lawsuit: ‘He won’t back down'

Kendrick Lamar is gearing up to drop a bombshell at the Super Bowl next month, with plans to perform his controversial Drake diss track Not Like Us during the halftime show. Despite Drake's ongoing defamation lawsuit against him, sources close to Kendrick revealed to The US Sun that the 37-year-old rapper is unfazed by the legal drama and "doesn't care" about what his rap rival thinks. Kendrick Lamar is reportedly planning to perform his Drake diss track Not Like Us at the Super Bowl despite ongoing legal issues with Drake. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok (L) and REUTERS/Mark Blinch/File Photo/File Photo(REUTERS)

The track, which has already racked up over a billion streams on Spotify, is set to make a statement in front of millions of viewers at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans on February 9.

Kendrick Lamar to perform Drake diss track at Super Bowl

The two sources claimed to The US Sun that some people have advised the rapper to drop the track from his setlist for the Super Bowl as they fear it would spark massive controversy. However, the pleas do not affect Kendrick. The sources told the media outlet, “He won't back down. He doesn’t care about what Drake says or what he thinks about the song; it’s a hit. Kendrick won't be silenced or shut down."

There is no sight of an end to the feud brewing between Drake and Kendrick as another source told the media outlet that his friend won’t “bend over any potential threats or pressure from people." He claimed that the rapper is desperate to create “a lot of noise” at the Super Bowl.

The insider added, “Kendrick has nothing to lose, and he always and will always do as he wants, as he doesn’t want his creativity and songs to be banned or censored. He wants to have a clear message to people, and it’s pretty simple: he is gonna do whatever he wants, point blank, period."

Drake’s lawsuit against the label

Drake is taking his legal battle with Universal Music Group (UMG) to new heights, filing a bombshell lawsuit that accused the label of deliberately sabotaging his reputation by promoting Kendrick’s diss track Not Like Us. In the lawsuit, the rapper claimed UMG not only pushed the song but also orchestrated Lamar’s Super Bowl halftime performance, all to stir public outrage and tarnish his image by insinuating he’s a “criminal paedophile,” as reported by The US Sun.

The legal documents also highlighted a shooting at Drake’s house following the song’s release, and controversy over the track’s cover art, which allegedly ties his mansion to registered sex offenders. UMG has since dismissed the lawsuit as "ridiculous," but Drake's fight against his label, Spotify, and iHeartRadio continues to make waves.