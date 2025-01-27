Jennifer Lopez dazzles the crowd with ‘buzzing’ surprise performance at the Sundance Film Festival

Jennifer Lopez proved she’s still the queen of the dance floor during a surprise performance at TAO Park City on Saturday night, electrifying clubgoers at the Sundance Film Festival. A source revealed to Page Six that the multi-talented star had the crowd "buzzing" as she effortlessly commanded the stage. The singer's performance served as a reminder to everyone of why she continues to be the star icon that she is. Jennifer Lopez wowed fans with a surprise performance at TAO Park City during the Sundance Film Festival. Neilson Barnard/Getty Images/AFP (Photo by Neilson Barnard / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)(Getty Images via AFP)

Jennifer Lopez rocks the dance floor at the Sundance Film Festival

The source told the media outlet, “She arrived in good spirits and went straight to her table where she danced and sang for the first part of the night.” The DJ at the party reportedly spotted the singer in teh crowd and “started engaging with her” as he played her hit song Jenny From The Block.

The insider continued, “She arrived in good spirits and went straight to her table where she danced and sang for the first part of the night. The energy was buzzing and the Casamigos was flowing. She changed the vibe of the night.” Both the hits belonged to Lopez’s 2002 album titled This Is Me…Then which is a prequel to her album, This Is Me…Now, released in 2024.

Lopez shares snippets from the night

On Saturday, the On The Floor singer took to Instagram to share some snaps from the night's events with her followers. In the pictures she posted on her Instagram story, Lopez wore a beige track set consisting of a cropped jacket and matching high-waisted pants. She completed the look with gold hoop earrings and brown-hued sunglasses. The singer posed alongside Jharrel Jerome, her co-star from Unstoppable.

In another picture, Lopez is spotted posing in a club while holding up an espresso Martini. She added her song Waiting For Tonight to the story. Lopez is currently in Park City, Utah, for the Sundance Film Festival, where she will promote her new film Kiss of the Spider-Woman on Sunday night.