Menu Explore
Search Search
Sunday, Jan 26, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Will Smith ‘hates’ Chris Rock ‘for ruining his life’ after Oscars slap incident

ByBhavika Rathore
Jan 26, 2025 06:52 PM IST

Nearly three years after the Oscars incident, Will Smith still harbours unresolved feelings toward Chris Rock, believing he ruined his life and career.

Will Smith is still grappling with unresolved feelings toward Chris Rock nearly three years after their headline-making altercation at the 2022 Oscars. The shocking moment, when the Men in Black actor slapped the comedian on stage over a joke about Jada Pinkett Smith’s alopecia, not only overshadowed Smith’s Oscar win for King Richard but also led to significant consequences for his career and reputation for which the actor still holds a grudge.

Almost three years after the Oscars incident, Will Smith harbours lingering resentment towards Chris Rock, feeling that the comedian ruined his life. (Reuters)
Almost three years after the Oscars incident, Will Smith harbours lingering resentment towards Chris Rock, feeling that the comedian ruined his life. (Reuters)

Also Read: Billy Ray Cyrus wants Miley Cyrus ‘back in his life’ amid family drama: Report

Will Smith continues to hold a grudge against Chris Rock

The slap on the stage was followed by a decade-long ban from Academy events and several projects were delayed. A source revealed that Smith continues to harbour resentment as he reflects on the fallout from that fateful night. The source told OK! Magazine that the actor will “never forgive Chris for ruining his life, even though he's managed to pick up the pieces in the last year or so." They added, “He still hates the guy and his smug attitude.”

Chris for his part has brought up the incident again and again during his interviews and stand-up comedy routines. The comedian has also refused to accept Smith’s apology which he gave in a video released after Oscars 2022. The source explained, “From Chris’ end, he’s still haunted by what happened on that Oscars stage. He suffers from PTSD. Like Will, he’s never recovered from that slap."

Also Read: Timothée Chalamet steals the show on SNL as he jokes about his award journey: ‘I just keep losing…’

Smith claims Chris is ‘not a victim’

Smith reportedly believes that Chris “isn’t the victim here.” About Chris’ career, as he faced some obstacles recently, the source revealed, “A lot of people would agree with Will and think what’s happening to Chris is karma for refusing to speak to Will or accept his apology.”

It was previously reported by OK! Magazine that the comedia “stormed out” of a billionaire’s holiday party in the middle of performing his set, last December. He reportedly performed for a “very short” time until he got distracted by “something” he saw in the audience.

At the time, an attendee said, “Whatever he saw — or thought he saw — upset him. Like he went momentarily ape and shouted something like he wasn't supposed to be taped, videoed, reported or whatever else wasn't supposed to happen ... He kept b----ing loudly and, without a second's hesitation, stormed out — never to return."

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
Stay connected with all the glitz and glam from the world of entertainment, right from Hollywood gossip to Bollywood chit chat. Also don't miss out on music buzz, anime scoops and OTT action.
See More
Stay connected with all the glitz and glam from the world of entertainment, right from Hollywood gossip to Bollywood chit chat. Also don't miss out on music buzz, anime scoops and OTT action.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, January 26, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On