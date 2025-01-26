Will Smith ‘hates’ Chris Rock ‘for ruining his life’ after Oscars slap incident

Will Smith is still grappling with unresolved feelings toward Chris Rock nearly three years after their headline-making altercation at the 2022 Oscars. The shocking moment, when the Men in Black actor slapped the comedian on stage over a joke about Jada Pinkett Smith’s alopecia, not only overshadowed Smith’s Oscar win for King Richard but also led to significant consequences for his career and reputation for which the actor still holds a grudge. Almost three years after the Oscars incident, Will Smith harbours lingering resentment towards Chris Rock, feeling that the comedian ruined his life. (Reuters)

Will Smith continues to hold a grudge against Chris Rock

The slap on the stage was followed by a decade-long ban from Academy events and several projects were delayed. A source revealed that Smith continues to harbour resentment as he reflects on the fallout from that fateful night. The source told OK! Magazine that the actor will “never forgive Chris for ruining his life, even though he's managed to pick up the pieces in the last year or so." They added, “He still hates the guy and his smug attitude.”

Chris for his part has brought up the incident again and again during his interviews and stand-up comedy routines. The comedian has also refused to accept Smith’s apology which he gave in a video released after Oscars 2022. The source explained, “From Chris’ end, he’s still haunted by what happened on that Oscars stage. He suffers from PTSD. Like Will, he’s never recovered from that slap."

Smith claims Chris is ‘not a victim’

Smith reportedly believes that Chris “isn’t the victim here.” About Chris’ career, as he faced some obstacles recently, the source revealed, “A lot of people would agree with Will and think what’s happening to Chris is karma for refusing to speak to Will or accept his apology.”

It was previously reported by OK! Magazine that the comedia “stormed out” of a billionaire’s holiday party in the middle of performing his set, last December. He reportedly performed for a “very short” time until he got distracted by “something” he saw in the audience.

At the time, an attendee said, “Whatever he saw — or thought he saw — upset him. Like he went momentarily ape and shouted something like he wasn't supposed to be taped, videoed, reported or whatever else wasn't supposed to happen ... He kept b----ing loudly and, without a second's hesitation, stormed out — never to return."