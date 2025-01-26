Billy Ray Cyrus wants Miley Cyrus ‘back in his life’ amid family drama: Report

Miley Cyrus is stepping into 2025 with a fresh perspective and a focus on new beginnings. However, behind the scenes, her family dynamics remain a point of tension. An insider exclusively tells In Touch that her father, Billy Ray Cyrus, is eager for an opportunity to mend their fractured bond. The relationship between the father-daughter duo took a hit in 2024, as Miley showed unwavering support for her mother, Tish Cyrus, amid their family’s challenges. Billy Ray Cyrus seeks to mend their strained relationship after Miley Cyrus supports her mother during challenges.(@billyraycyrus/Instagram, @mileycyrus/Instagram)

Billy Ray Cyrus wants Miley Cyrus ‘back in his life’

The source revealed to the media outlet, “It’s pretty heartbreaking for Billy Ray because Miley has totally cut him off and has even been talking about what a great year she had in 2024, as though this feud with her dad didn’t even upset her.” They continued, “He’s completely depressed over the situation and worried that if he can’t break through to her soon, they might end up estranged forever.”

The source also shared, “He calls her all the time and sends her messages but she completely ignores him. She won’t pick up his calls but he keeps trying. He’s also begged [her siblings] Noah and Braison to work on her on his behalf.”

The insider added that the Achy Breaky Heart singer said “All he wants this year is to get Miley back in his life,” as he finds it difficult to accept that the rift with his daughter is permanent. The insider continued, “He truly can’t believe that it’s come to this. Tish isn’t speaking to him either, but he’s even been reaching out to her and asking her to intervene. It’s humiliating because he’s had to admit all his mistakes, but he says he’s ready to take full responsibility and will go to hell and back if it means fixing things with Miley. That’s all that matters to him.”

Miley Cyrus has ‘no interest’ to reconcile with his Billy Ray

Recently, Page Six reported that Miley has expressed “no interest” in repairing her fractured relationship with her father, Billy Ray. The outlet also revealed that her brother Trace Cyrus shared a letter addressing the family’s tensions, but not before running it by all of their siblings—excluding their brother Braison with whom Billy Ray announced a new album– for approval.

In 2024, Miley won a Grammy for Record of the Year in February and thanked her mother Tish and sister Brandi in her award acceptance speech. However, she skipped taking her father’s name on the stage. She concluded, “I don't think I forgot anyone but I might have forgotten underwear. Bye!"