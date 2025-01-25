Kylie Jenner sets ‘strict rules’ for Timothée Chalamet amid relationship ‘anxiety’

Kylie Jenner and Timothee Chalamet have been seen together on various occasions together exchanging loving gazes or sharing a kiss. However, being linked to one of Hollywood’s hottest stars comes with its own set of challenges. First connected to the A Complete Unknown actor in April 2023, Jenner is reportedly feeling the pressures that come with dating one of this generation’s most famous movie stars. Kylie Jenner and Timothee Chalamet's romance faces challenges as Jenner copes with anxiety over his past.(@kyliejenner/Instagram, @tchalamet/Instagram)

Jenner has ‘strict rules’ for Chalamet

A source told Life & Style, “Kylie's been coping with it by giving him strict rules. When they’re apart he has to check in with her and she’s even got him sharing his location so that she can keep track of where is.” The source continued, “Obviously, that’s not foolproof because he could easily leave his phone at home if he wanted to sneak around but it does give her some peace of mind. Still, she’s living in a state of anxiety most of the time because she’s so worried about losing him."

The insider shared, that the Kylie Cosmetics founder “tries her best not to react to the fact that he’s known as a player amongst his friends, but of course it does get to her,” adding, “She knows that anytime she’s not right by his side, there are women throwing themselves at him."

The insider added, “It’s extra tough because he’s this huge movie star so it’s not just average women that he’s crossing paths with. He's surrounded by gorgeous actresses and models." They also confessed that despite Jenner’s own success, “it’s impossible not to feel threatened,” as reported by OK! Magazine.

‘Temptation is everywhere’ for Chalamet

Chalamet is reportedly enjoying the ride, with sources describing him as being like a "kid in a candy store" as his career continues to skyrocket. About the actor, the source told the media outlet, “There’s a double-edged sword to his extreme jump in popularity over the past year. It’s put him in a bubble, bloated his entourage, and robbed him of his last bits of anonymity. But it also means that women do not say no to him, ever, and are totally open to no-strings-attached brief encounters. Temptation is everywhere."

Jenner can also have any guy she wants, however, she “wouldn’t think of cheating on Timothée,” according to the source. They continued, “Even though she didn’t want to label their relationship, she thought he was The One. Little did she know he’s a raging player. Women are definitely his vice.” While she has her concerns about her relationship with the Dune star, the couple is stronger than ever as they recently attended Golden Globe Awards 2025.