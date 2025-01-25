Diddy’s lawyers claim evidence shows prosecutors orchestrated jail cell raid

Lawyers representing Sean “Diddy” Combs are raising concerns over a search of the musician's cell by the Bureau of Prisons (BOP) which happened in November 2024, claiming that the incident was not only unwarranted but also orchestrated by federal prosecutors. During earlier court proceedings, it was revealed that prosecutors had obtained notes from Diddy's cell, but a judge later ordered them to be destroyed after the defence argued they contained confidential material. Diddy's lawyers are contesting a search of his prison cell, claiming it was orchestrated by prosecutors without legitimate cause.(REUTERS)

Diddy’s attorney claims violation of mogul’s rights in jail

The disgraced lawyer’s attorney, Alex Shapiro, alleged that the government’s recent declarations have just “confirm what Mr Combs has been arguing all along—that the search was conducted based upon a pretext, not for any legitimate penological reason, and that Investigator-1’s surveillance before and during the search violated Mr Combs’s constitutional rights and invaded the attorney-client privilege,” as reported by The Mirror US.

Diddy’s attorney, Marc Agnifilo wrote an alleged letter to the judge in November in which he stated that the prosecutors and the US attorney’s office have some attorney-client privileged materials which are related to the case, “including the defendant’s own written notes" which are "concerning defence witnesses and defence strategies."

The lawyer added, “This search and seizure are in violation of Mr. Combs’ Fourth, Fifth and Sixth Amendment rights."

Although prosecutors admitted they had the notes from Diddy’s cell, they insist that they were obtained legally and aren’t confidential. Even though the notes are no longer allowed in court, Diddy’s legal team remains wary of the prosecutors' actions as his spring trial approaches. As both sides continue reviewing evidence, Diddy’s lawyers are seeking assurances that the federal authorities are following the proper legal procedures.

Diddy’s lawyers demand review of search

In their most recent filing, Diddy’s lawyers asked, “the Court order the government to produce the additional discovery described in this letter, as well as whatever communications it has already shared with the Court in camera, and hold a hearing."

The recent legal filings suggest that federal agencies, including the Bureau of Prisons (BOP), held a meeting prior to one of the searches of Diddy's unit, where they allegedly discussed the possibility of conducting the sweep. The lawyers alleged, “The search of that unit was carried out specifically at the direction of SDNY supervisors, including the supervisor for this case, because of their interest in obtaining evidence against Mr. Combs." They specifically raised an issue with an unnamed authority called Investigator-1.

The letter said, “Investigator-1 admits he listened to Mr. Combs’s calls, including with his counsel, and that all those recordings, including the ones with attorneys, are being furnished to the U.S. Attorney's Office," as reported by The Mirror US.

The legal team also praised their client in the documents for having a clean record in jail. The filing stated, “Mr Combs has never received so much as a write-up in his four months in BOP custody, despite the government’s constant decries of his alleged obstruction from MDC and supposed violation of policy.”