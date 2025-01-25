Kanye West believes his move to Japan is 'good' for his kids: Report

Kanye West's potential move to Tokyo has sparked significant speculation. Sources close to the rapper suggest that he believes relocating could ultimately be "good" for his children. While his kids currently reside with Kim Kardashian in Los Angeles, West reportedly feels that immersing himself in Japan's vibrant culture and artistic scene could offer him a unique perspective that would benefit his family in the long run. Kanye West 'sees nothing wrong' with his shift to Tokyo as he believes it will be 'good' for his kids.(Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

West thinks his move to Japan is ‘good’ for his kids

While West and Censori continue to spend their days in Tokyo, Kardashian is left alone to take care of the kids in Los Angeles. A source revealed that the rapper is enjoying less attention from the people and “he can be himself.” West finds living in Japan “so much easier,” as reported by CheatSheet.

The source told InTouch Weekly, “Fact is, he just doesn’t have the passion for America that he used to have; he feels like he’s constantly harassed when he’s there, whether it’s by people looking to sue him, or just tear him down for the hell of it.” He was accused of purposely living in Tokyo to avoid lawsuits.

Kardashian and West share four children from their marriage. In January 2025, Saint, 9, Chicago, 7, and Psalm, 5. They were spotted with the record producer in Tokyo, meanwhile, the Keep Up With the Kardashian star stayed in an LA hotel to deal with wildfire evacuations.

The source added, “He’s still able to see his kids, and he loves being able to expose them to a different way of life outside their bubble of LA, so he sees nothing wrong with making his permanent home so far away. If anything, he thinks it’s good for them to have a different perspective.”

However, other sources claimed West’s shift to Japan “has nothing to do with his children.” Other sources alleged in January 2025 to Daily Mail.com. “Kanye’s reasoning for not being [in America] has nothing to do with his children and has everything to do with the multiple lawsuits that he is facing in the States.” The sources also pointed out that the rapper “loves his kids more than life itself” adding, “He speaks to them and FaceTimes with them often. North is a daddy’s little girl. [West] maintains his innocence, but this is what he’s keeping out of the country for.”

Kim Kardashian to fight Kanye West over permanent shift to Japan?

West might expect Kardashian to understand his move to Japan, but the latter is allegedly ready to fight him. In October 2024, an insider told InTouch Weekly, “It obviously poses all sorts of complications and challenges from a logistical point of view, and Kim’s very worried about what the future holds if he goes ahead.” The source continued, “She’ll lawyer up and likely fight him every step if necessary, but it’s obviously the last thing she wants or needs to be dealing with.”

Another source told the media outlet that the billionaire was hitting her “breaking point” around the holidays as she tried to chalk out a plan where her four kids would be able to meet West. At the time, the source told the outlet, “Kim has been trying her best to make it all work, but she’s hitting her breaking point. She knows her kids want to see their dad over the holidays, but she can’t even pin him down for what days he will be around.”