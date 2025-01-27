Ryan Reynolds was ‘horrifically mean’ to this Deadpool costar, claims surface amid Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni drama

Comments made by actor TJ Miller about Ryan Reynolds during Deadpool's production were brought up again after more accusations about his wife Blake Lively's legal dispute against Justin Baldoni have brought up the Deadpool star in the middle of the public eye. This image provided by The Walt Disney Studios shows the characters Deadpool, played by Ryan Reynolds, left, and Wolverine, played by Hugh Jackman, in a scene from the film "Deadpool & Wolverine," (The Walt Disney Studios via AP)(AP)

Miller claimed in a 2022 episode of The Adam Carolla Show that Reynolds was “horrifically mean” to him on set.

“As the character, he was, like, horrifically mean to me. But to me. As if I’m Weasel,” Miller said, recalling an incident where Reynolds allegedly told him, “You know what’s great about you, Weasel? You’re not the star, but you do just enough exposition that it’s funny and then we can leave and get back to the real movie.”

ALSO READ| Blake Lively accused of being 'unpleasant' to work with by former Gossip Girl extra: ‘Would burp and fart’ on set

Despite describing the interaction as “weird,” Miller insisted he held no grudge against Reynolds but admitted he wouldn’t work with him again. “I sorta wish him well because he’s so good at Deadpool... but I think it’s weird that he hates me.” Shortly after the interview, Miller revealed that Reynolds reached out via email to clear up the misunderstanding, claiming their relationship was “fine.”

Lively's attorneys call Baldoni's counter-lawsuit a classic example of DARVO

Of course, these resurfaced claims line up with Reynolds’ wife’s legal battle and It Ends With Us director Justin Baldoni.

Lively has accused Baldoni of sexual harassment and fostering a “hostile work environment” during the film’s production. Baldoni has denied these allegations and countered with a $400 million lawsuit against Lively, Reynolds, and her publicist, Leslie Soane, alleging defamation.

Baldoni accused Lively in the lawsuit of hijacking the creative process and ruining his experience at the film’s premiere by allegedly forcing him and his family to remain in a basement holding area under strict security to avoid contact with her.

ALSO READ| Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds will be subpoenaed ‘imminently’ in Justin Baldoni case to access all…

“This is an age-old story: A woman speaks up with concrete evidence of sexual harassment and retaliation, and the abuser attempts to turn the tables on the victim,” Lively’s attorneys said in a statement, calling Baldoni’s lawsuit a classic example of DARVO (Deny, Attack, Reverse Victim and Offender).

“The evidence will show that Sony asked Ms. Lively to oversee Sony’s cut of the film, which they then selected for distribution and was a resounding success.”