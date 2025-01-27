Blake Lively accused of being 'unpleasant' to work with by former Gossip Girl extra: ‘Would burp and fart’ on set

Rossella Rago, 37, the host of the popular YouTube series Cooking with Nonna, has made some shocking claims about Blake Lively. In a candid revelation, Rago, who once worked as an extra on Gossip Girl, accused the actress of being "horrendous" to work with and even alleged that Lively was responsible for throwing co-star Justin Baldoni "under the bus." Rago also shared a less-than-flattering memory of Lively allegedly experiencing flatulence between takes. In a TikTok, Rossella Rago, former Gossip Girl extra, accuses Blake Lively of being horrendous on set, alleging she mistreated co-stars and had a poor attitude during filming of Gossip Girl. (Photo by Etienne LAURENT / AFP)(AFP)

Rago shares about her ‘unpleasant’ time while working with Lively

In a TikTok, Rago revealed, “She would burp and fart in the middle of set – and act like we were lucky to be smelling her farts. She was very unpleasant to work with. I just don't know how else to say it.” She also shared that the Gossip Girl alum’s husband, Ryan Reynolds would “bow down at her feet” when the two began dating after her fling with Leonardo DiCaprio in 2011, as reported by Daily Mail.

She added, “She is used to being adored and when she is not, s**t gets real, and Baldoni has found out how real it gets.” The comment comes amid the legal war brewing between Justin Baldoni and Lively. It began when the latter filed a lawsuit against the 40-year-old accusing him of sexual harassment and leading a “smear campaign” against Lively. Recently, Baldoni also filed a $400 million lawsuit against his It Ends With Us co-star and her husband on claims of civil extortion, defamation and invasion of privacy.

Rago worked as an extra in six seasons of The Gossip Girl along with Lively who played the character of Serena van der Woodsen. She said, “I was a stand-in on movies and TV shows for 15 years and I worked on the show [Gossip Girl] on and off for all six seasons. I'm going to attest that Blake Lively is horrendous. I'm sorry to burst your bubble. She was a nepo baby and when she was 19 and the whole world was blowing smoke up her a**. It is really hard to keep your head when that happens.”

She continued, “I'm thinking she thinks that she has the right to behave exactly as she wants. And how dare we make a fuss? She couldn’t handle that people didn’t frigging like her and she was looking like an a**hole.”

She added, “She has thrown people under the bus. This guy [Justin Baldoni] has a wife and family. And made out these benign interactions are assault when I’ve seen the footage and I think just 'go home'."

Rago reveals Lively was not friendly with the extras on set

Rago shared an incident with Lively after she claimed that the actor rarely interacted with the extras on the set and asked them to be quiet or not to move via the director. She shared that one day she gave some script notes to Lively in a scene. Rago said, “When she tried to be nice… she really has to force herself because I was a normal person,” adding that she said “Thank you” in the most OTT way.

She also alleged that she came back on the set of the teen drama after her split with DiCaprio and she “had a puss on her face” and “she was in a very bad mood and it was like: do not talk to her.” However, soon after Reynolds and Lively fell in love and then got married in 2012. The two also had two children. Rago said, “Ryan started coming around. We all deserve a man like that, to bow down in front of you. That was cute. That’s the kind of person she is.”