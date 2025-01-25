Candace Owens names the ‘true villain' in Justin Baldoni and Blake Lively fiasco

Candace Owens claims that Ryan Reynolds is the “true villain” in Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni's case. Blake Lively has filed a lawsuit against Justin Baldoni, who is countersuing for $400 million, claiming civil extortion and defamation.(File Images)

“Yesterday I received a tip from someone who allegedly worked on the set of It Ends With Us. Lately everyone is bashing Blake Lively, but apparently the true villain in this saga is … Ryan Reynolds,” Owens shared on her Instagram stories on Wednesday.

“This person claims (and I cannot verify) that the production assistants then overheard Ryan and Blake having an argument in her trailer,” she explained in a follow-up post. The source also claimed Reynolds later approached WME talent agency, giving them an ultimatum to drop Baldoni, from their roster.

“Here’s what I think likely happened. My opinion. Ryan Reynolds is grossly insecure. This, in part, motivated by the fact that he dates and married women who are almost a decade younger than him,” she wrote.

Owens also claims jealousy led to Reynolds-Johansson split

Owens cited a previous interview with Reynolds’ ex-wife, Scarlett Johansson, to support her theory, suggesting Johansson “came very close to saying” that jealousy on Reynolds’ part is the main reason behind their split.

Continuing, Owens alleged Reynolds had used his on-screen characters to belittle others, alluding to an old interview with Deadpool 2 co-star TJ Miller on The Adam Carolla Show. Miller recounted, “As the character, he was, like, horrifically mean to me. But to me. As if I’m Weasel.”

Owens concluded, “Final thoughts: I think Ryan Reynolds is unhinged. I think Blake was fine with everything in the movie she signed on for (hence not requesting an intimacy coordinator), and then all that changed the day her husband showed up to set and allegedly blew a fuse.”

The feud has escalated after Lively filed a lawsuit against Baldoni in December 2024, accusing him of inappropriate behavior on set. Baldoni’s lawyer, Bryan Freedman, dismissed the claims as “shameful” and “categorically false.”

On January 16, Baldoni countered with a $400 million lawsuit against Lively, Reynolds, and Lively’s publicist Leslie Sloane, accusing them of “civil extortion, defamation, and invasion of privacy.”