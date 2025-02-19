Blake Lively claims ‘other women’ felt uncomfortable near Justin Baldoni in amended lawsuit

Blake Lively has filed an amended version of her complaint in the ongoing legal battle with Justin Baldoni. The 163-page updated filing was submitted to a New York federal court on Tuesday, February 18, as the actress, revised her lawsuit with new evidence and claim, which was originally filed on December 31. Blake Lively has updated her legal complaint against Justin Baldoni, introducing new evidence and a defamation claim. (AP Photo)(AP)

What does Lively’s amended lawsuit state?

The amended filing targets Baldoni, her costar from It Ends With Us, and other parties involved in the case. According to Lively's attorneys, Esra Hudson and Mike Gottlieb, this version "provides significant additional evidence and corroboration of her original claims" and "includes previously undisclosed communications" involving Lively, Sony, Wayfarer Studios, and "numerous other witnesses."

Hudson and Gottlieb stated that the newly amended complaint “also added a new claim for defamation” which they claimed is “based on the repeated false statements the defendants have made about Ms Lively since she filed her original complaint, and adds Jed Wallace and his company as defendants.” Wallace has filed a separate lawsuit against Lively after denying playing any part in teh alleged smear campaign against her.

Somewhere in the amended document, the Gossip Girl alum’s lawyers stated that Baldoni and the other defendants’ “false narrative crumbles under the indisputable truth,” and that Lively “was not alone in complaining about Mr. Baldoni and raised her concerns contemporaneously as they arose in 2023, not in connection with some imagined power play for control of the film in 2024,” as reported by People magazine.

Lively’s legal team believes amended complaint ‘backs’ her allegations

Lively’s spokesperson shared that the amended lawsuit “details the corroboration that backs up Blake’s original sexual harassment and retaliation concerns." They claimed that it provides evidence that “other women confided in Blake about their discomfort and fear of coming forward, and their concern about the current public vitriol."