Taylor Swift is not ‘communicating with Blake Lively’ following Justin Baldoni drama

Taylor Swift has reportedly ceased communication with Blake Lively, per a Daily Mail report. Taylor Swift's friendship with Blake Lively is strained due to Lively's legal issues with Justin Baldoni.

“Taylor is not communicating with Blake,” an insider disclosed. “She was invited to SNL50, but with Blake there – and Kim Kardashian – it was the last place on earth she would be seen.”

Earlier, the British outlet reported that Swift had decided to take a “step back” from Lively, but sources now reveal that their once-close relationship has further deteriorated. The Crules Summer singer allegedly declined an invitation to the ‘Saturday Night Live’ 50th anniversary special.

“Taylor is taking stock of which of her friends are good for her and who name drops her for personal gain after Blake-gate,” a second source told Daily Mail. “She has a new album in the works and is shocked by how much drama she was pulled into. She won’t let external factors hurt her career.”

The two have not been publicly seen together for four months, after their last sighting in October when they went on a double date with their respective partners, Ryan Reynolds and Travis Kelce, in Manhattan.

How Blake-Swift drifting apart speculation started

Public speculation reached its peak earlier this month after Swift and Lively did not appear together at the Super Bowl. Swift travelled to the Super Bowl with close friends Ice Spice, Ashley Avignone, Alana Haim, Danielle Haim, and Este Haim as her companions.

Notably, last month, Justin Baldoni filed a countersuit against Lively and her husband, Ryan Reynolds, seeking $400 million in damages. Baldoni accused Lively of making false allegations of sexual harassment and claimed she used Swift’s influence to pressure him during a meeting with Reynolds regarding script changes.

Baldoni alleged that Swift’s presence at the meeting made him feel he "needed to comply with Blake's direction for the script." Lively reportedly sent text messages referencing ‘Game of Thrones’ character Khaleesi, likening Reynolds and Swift to her “dragons.”

“For the time being she is taking a step back from Blake because she doesn’t want to get tangled in this more than she already has – which is far more than she ever needed to be,” an insider told Daily Mail earlier.