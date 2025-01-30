Taylor Swift is ‘taking a step back’ from Blake Lively ‘because she doesn’t want to…’

Taylor Swift is reportedly taking a “step back” from her close friend Blake Lively after feeling like she was unintentionally dragged into the actress’s legal woes with Justin Baldoni. Taylor Swift is reportedly taking a break from Blake Lively after being linked to Lively's legal issues with Justin Baldoni.

The Cruel Summer singer unexpectedly found herself entangled in the dispute when Baldoni alleged in his $400 million lawsuit that Lively had used Swift to pressure him during a meeting with her husband, Ryan Reynolds.

It Ends with Us director claimed Swift’s presence at the meeting made him feel like he “needed to comply with Blake’s direction for the script” of their film It Ends with Us.

Blake Lively's ‘Khaleesi’ claims trigger controversy

Lively reportedly escalated tensions by referencing herself as a Game of Thrones character in text messages, stating: “I’m Khaleesi, and like her, I happen to have dragons.” The messages, in which she seemingly referred to Reynolds and Swift as her “dragons.”

“For the time being she is taking a step back from Blake because she doesn’t want to get tangled in this more than she already has – which is far more than she ever needed to be,” an insider told Daily Mail.

“Her friends also think that Blake’s ‘I’m Khaleesi, and like her, I happen to have dragons’ text to Justin was uncool and unnecessary because she was essentially used as an intimidation tactic. She was referred to as some kind of pet or possession.”

Swift had reportedly not intended to attend the meeting but arrived at Lively’s New York penthouse. “Taylor has politely backed away from it all. She is conscious of her own image and hates that she was even mentioned,” another insider told the British outlet.

Swift previously appeared to support Lively amid tensions with Baldoni, as she was seen welcoming the actress and Reynolds at her Rhode Island estate when rumours of conflict first surfaced.

The last time Swift and Lively were spotted together was in October, on a double date with Reynolds and Swift’s boyfriend, Travis Kelce, in Manhattan.