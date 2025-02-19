Blake Lively claims her kids are ‘emotionally uprooted’ by Justin Baldoni's legal drama: Lawsuit

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds' children are allegedly “traumatised” by the It Ends With Us legal drama with Justin Baldoni. In an amended complaint filed in New York federal court Tuesday, the Gossip Girl star claimed that her four children, James, 10, Inez, 8, Betty, 5, and Olin, 2, have been “emotionally uprooted in ways that have substantially impacted their well-being.” US actress Blake Lively attends the LACMA Art+Film Gala at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art (LACMA) in Los Angeles, California, on November 2, 2024 (Photo by Etienne LAURENT / AFP)(AFP)

Blake Lively claims her kids are ‘emotionally uprooted’ by It Ends With Us legal drama

The complaint states that Lively's kids are not the only ones who have been negatively impacted by the scandal, which saw Baldoni filing a $400 million defamation lawsuit against his co-star and her husband. In the legal filing, the 37-year-old actress alleged that Reynolds has “been affected mentally, physically and professionally by his wife’s and children’s pain,” per Page Six.

Amid the turmoil, Lively “struggled to get out of bed,” according to the complaint. “She frequently chooses not to venture outside in public. While she has fought to maintain her personal life and business interests, behind closed doors she has suffered from grief, fear, trauma and extreme anxiety,” the filing adds.

In addition to mental health woes, the It Ends With Us battle has caused the Age of Adaline star “repeated and painful physical symptoms.” Lively's amended complaint comes after she and Reynolds attended the Saturday Night Live 50th anniversary special event last week. The outing marked the couple's first red carpet appearance since their legal battle with Baldoni.

Last December, Lively filed a sexual harassment lawsuit against Baldoni, accusing him of creating a “hostile” work environment on the set, adding intimate scenes to the film without her consent, and orchestrating a “smear campaign” against her to tarnish her public image. The 41-year-old responded to her claims with a countersuit against her and Reynolds.