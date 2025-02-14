Colleen Hoover deletes Blake Lively, Justin Baldoni's photos on Instagram amid It Ends With Us drama

Colleen Hoover has returned to Instagram after a brief hiatus. The It Ends With Us author deactivated her account three weeks ago amid Justin Baldoni and Blake Lively's ongoing legal drama. While the 45-year-old is back on the platform, she quietly made some changes that didn't go unnoticed by her fans. Author Colleen Hoover attends the world premiere of "It Ends with Us" at AMC Lincoln Square on Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2024, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)(Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

Colleen Hoover returns to Instagram after brief hiatus amid It Ends With Us legal drama

The writer deleted all photos of Lively and Baldoni, who starred in the romance-drama film based on her best-selling book. Hoover's Instagram account, which boasts two million followers, previously featured several photos of the It Ends With Us actress and the director.

While Hoover wiped all their photos from her account, she still kept some early casting announcements and a post dedicated to her fans, per Page Six. The author stepped away from Instagram in late January as the legal battle between Baldoni and Lively intensified, with the latter filing a sexual harassment lawsuit against the 41-year-old.

The Gossip Girl star accused Baldoni of creating a “hostile” work environment on the set, adding intimate scenes to the film without her consent, and orchestrating a “smear campaign” against her to tarnish her public image.

In the wake of Lively's allegations, the Jane the Virgin actor countersued with a $250 million libel lawsuit against the New York Times and a $400 million defamation lawsuit against his co-star and her husband, Ryan Reynolds. Baldoni accused the Sisterhood Of The Traveling Pants actress of trying to gain control of the film and extort him, per the outlet.

Just days after Lively's lawsuit, Hoover rallied behind the Simple Favor actress with a statement shared on her Instagram Story that read, “@blakelively, you have been nothing but honest, kind, supportive and patient since the day we met. Thank you for being exactly the human that you are. Never change. Never wilt.”