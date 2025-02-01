Ryan Reynolds accused of ‘staging’ outing where he signed autographs amid Blake Lively-Justin Baldoni legal drama

Actor Ryan Reynolds finds himself in the middle of a social media storm after he and Blake Lively informed a federal judge that they plan to seek dismissal of Justin Baldoni’s defamation lawsuit. The actor was spotted out and about signing autographs for fans in New York, but the internet is side-eyeing him and accusing him of ‘staging’ it. (Also Read: Taylor Swift’s true feelings on Blake Lively ‘dispute’ claims revealed amid Justin Baldoni lawsuit) Ryan Reynolds was clicked signing Deadpool posters in New York.(Instagram: Mickey Blank)

Ryan Reynolds spotted

It all began when a paparazzo account posted a video of Ryan interacting with fans in New York. In the video, he signs autographs on Deadpool posters and interacts with them before making his way. However, people seem to think Ryan is trying to gain brownie points, with one Instagram user calling his fans ‘hired actors’. “Ryan Reynolds is desperate for some good news coverage,” wrote another.

“Damage control darling, THATS what this is,” thought one person while another questioned, “So everyone has the same blue taped cardboard thing with stuff for him to sign? Everyone? With the same merch, same poster same stuff? Just walkign around hanging on to stuff in case they bump into him?” One Instagram user opined, “Looks planned. Everyone with same merchandise and blue pen.usually people want pics these days. So fake.”

Some people however pointed out that at the end of the video, one of the women present there yelled, “Justin is better,” right as he got into the car. “Did they say “Justin’s better” at the end????” asked one person. But one X (formerly Twitter) user accused, “Ryan Reynolds is staging an outing with fans giving autographs. Ryan is Meghan Markle.”

Update on Blake Lively-Justin Baldoni legal drama

The first hearing of It Ends With Us co-stars Blake and Justin is set for Monday. But ahead of that, Blake and Ryan informed a federal judge that they plan to seek dismissal of Justin’s defamation suit against them, reported Variety. Their attorneys filed a notice for the same. Publicist Leslie Sloane, also named a defendant in the lawsuit, filed a similar notice on Wednesday.

For the unversed, Blake filed a lawsuit against Justin last month, alleging that he sexually harassed her on set and later attempted to ruin her reputation. Justin denied the claims and retaliated with a $400 million lawsuit against Blake, Ryan, and even The New York Times over an article that covered the allegations.