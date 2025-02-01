Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, Feb 01, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Suits star Abigail Spencer defends ‘best friend’ Meghan Markle against ‘painful’ claims

ByArya Vaishnavi
Feb 01, 2025 04:28 PM IST

Abigail Spencer defended her former Suits co-star and the Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle, against negative commentary about her

Abigail Spencer defended Meghan Markle against negative press about her. The 43-year-old actress heaped praises on her former Suits co-star at an American Heart Association event in New York City. She explained how difficult it has been for her to read articles critical of the Duchess of Sussex.

Abigail Spencer defends Meghan Markle against negative press
Abigail Spencer defends Meghan Markle against negative press

Abigail Spencer defends Meghan Markle against negative commentary

“It’s very painful as a friend,” Spencer said of the negative commentary around Meghan while speaking to Page Six during Thursday's red carpet appearance.

The Timeless star called the duchess “the most glorious human being on the planet.” “So we just have to get behind her and support her,” she added. Spencer also discussed the Duchess of Sussex's upcoming lifestyle show, With Love, Meghan, which is set to premiere on Netflix on March 4.

ALSO READ: Melania Trump's friends slam ‘Condé Nasty’ after Vogue's criticism of her White House portrait

“What I love about it is, you know, Meghan is one of my best friends, and I feel like the whole world is going to see, like, an authentic, very cool, very lovely insight into who she actually is as a person,” she explained.

“You’re also going to learn a lot! I’ve learned a lot from her myself,” the How I Met Your Mother actress went on before revealing that Meghan has taught her how to cook. “Oh my God, I don’t know how to cook,” she said, adding, “You’ll see on the show, she teaches me.”

ALSO READ: Hero Captain ‘Sully’ Sullenberger weighs in on devastating Washington DC plane crash, ‘We've had to…’

Meghan's lifestyle show was originally slated to premiere on January 15. However, it was postponed in the wake of the devastating Los Angeles wildfires.

“I’m thankful to my partners at Netflix for supporting me in delaying the launch, as we focus on the needs of those impacted by the wildfires in my home state of California,” the duchess said in a statement in January, according to the outlet.

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
Read breaking news, latest updates from United States on topics related to politics, crime, along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Kamala Harris, Donald Trump,and Joe Biden.
See More
Read breaking news, latest updates from United States on topics related to politics, crime, along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Kamala Harris, Donald Trump,and Joe Biden.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, February 01, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On