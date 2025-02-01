Suits star Abigail Spencer defends ‘best friend’ Meghan Markle against ‘painful’ claims

Abigail Spencer defended Meghan Markle against negative press about her. The 43-year-old actress heaped praises on her former Suits co-star at an American Heart Association event in New York City. She explained how difficult it has been for her to read articles critical of the Duchess of Sussex. Abigail Spencer defends Meghan Markle against negative press

Abigail Spencer defends Meghan Markle against negative commentary

“It’s very painful as a friend,” Spencer said of the negative commentary around Meghan while speaking to Page Six during Thursday's red carpet appearance.

The Timeless star called the duchess “the most glorious human being on the planet.” “So we just have to get behind her and support her,” she added. Spencer also discussed the Duchess of Sussex's upcoming lifestyle show, With Love, Meghan, which is set to premiere on Netflix on March 4.

“What I love about it is, you know, Meghan is one of my best friends, and I feel like the whole world is going to see, like, an authentic, very cool, very lovely insight into who she actually is as a person,” she explained.

“You’re also going to learn a lot! I’ve learned a lot from her myself,” the How I Met Your Mother actress went on before revealing that Meghan has taught her how to cook. “Oh my God, I don’t know how to cook,” she said, adding, “You’ll see on the show, she teaches me.”

Meghan's lifestyle show was originally slated to premiere on January 15. However, it was postponed in the wake of the devastating Los Angeles wildfires.

“I’m thankful to my partners at Netflix for supporting me in delaying the launch, as we focus on the needs of those impacted by the wildfires in my home state of California,” the duchess said in a statement in January, according to the outlet.