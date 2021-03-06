Meghan Markle's friends Abigail Spencer and Jessica Mulroney defend her against bullying accusations

After actor Patrick J Adams showed his support towards Meghan Markle amid accusations that she bullied Kensington Palace staff, the former Suits star has now received support from her friends Abigail Spencer and Jessica Mulroney. Abigail took to Instagram and penned a note.

Earlier this week, Palace officials said they have begun an investigation into bullying allegations by staff against Meghan. The statement came ahead of Meghan and her husband Prince Harry's interview with Oprah Winfrey, set to air on March 7. Meghan and Harry have reportedly made 'explosive' revelations about their challenging life in the interview.

Abigail shared an old picture featuring the two of them together and recalled stories about Meghan's decency. She recalled the time she introduced Meghan to her childhood friends and the former actor immediately befriended them, making them as comfortable as possible.

"I've learned so much from Meg. The power of a handwritten note. The loveliness of surprise flowers. That she has a perpetual rolodex in her brain of recommendations for the heart, soul, & body. When I’m headed to a new town, there’s a hotel or dinner reservation at the ready, as well as a connection with one of her friends to show me around so I feel less alone. She’s been there for me - and physically held me - in my darkest hours: After my dad died. After a gut wrenching break up she brought me into her home & nursed me back to health. Soup & salad waiting in the kitchen, just, if I needed it. She’s taken my son in as her own. I can’t tell you the value of having another working mother I can lean on when with the pressures of visibility & child-rearing woes become overwhelming. She’s always been a safe harbor for me, someone I can fall apart in front of... and with. And I have," Abigail wrote in the Instagram post.





"Meg walks the walk. She’s a doer. In the face of darkness, she shows up in light and in love. When they go low, she goes high. Again and again. She works tirelessly - and often quietly - for the causes she believes in. She writes her own speeches. She and Harry are an incredible team. They are dedicating their lives to lifting up and amplifying those who do not have a voice for themselves," she added in the comments section.

"I felt drawn - in all this melee, with all the untruths swirling around - to present something real. From a real friend. About a real friend. There are some people who are so bright and exude such deep purpose that they change the molecules in the air simply through their being. She was all of this from the moment I met her fourteen years ago. And remains so to this day," Abigail explained, defending Meghan.

Jessica Mulroney, who is one of Meghan's best friends, also shared a picture with the former actor and wrote, "I don’t know that anyone has ever had to deal with the pressure, the politics and the press like this woman. In the face of it all, I have never seen her waver from kindness, empathy and love"

Abigail and Jessica joined the likes of Silver Tree, Janina Gavankar, Daniel Martin, Chance the Rapper, Jameela Jamil and Chrissy Teigen in extending their support to Meghan.

