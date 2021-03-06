Meghan Markle's Suits co-star Patrick J Adams defends her against Buckingham Palace's 'shamelessness', 'obscene' attack
After Twitter and fans rallied behind her, Meghan Markle has found strong support in her Suits co-star Patrick J Adams. He took to Twitter on Friday to share a long note in defence of the Duchess of Sussex against the Buckingham Palace.
The Palace officials said earlier this week that they have begun investigation into bullying allegations by Palace staff against Meghan while she lived in the Kensington Palace in 2018. The statement came just a few days before Meghan and her husband Prince Harry's interview with Oprah Winfrey is to air on March 7. In the interview, Meghan and Harry have reportedly made 'explosive' revelations about their challenging life and pressures as royals.
In his long note on Twitter, Patrick delivered a scathing rebuke of the Palace officials, calling them 'shameless' and their actions 'obscene'. The actor, who played Meghan's husband on the show, vouched for her good character and said that she never showed bullying behaviour on sets.
Read his entire message here:
"Meghan Markle and I spent the better part of a decade working together on Suits. From day one she was an enthusiastic, kind, cooperative, giving, joyful and supportive member of our television family. She remained that person and colleague as fame, prestige and power accrued. She has always been a powerful woman with a deep sense of morality and a fierce work ethic and has never been afraid to speak up, be heard and defend herself and those she holds dear. Like the rest of the world, I have watched her navigate the last few years in astonishment. She fell in love, moved to a new country, became a household name across the entire globe and began the difficult work of trying to find her place in a family dynamic that can at best be described as complicated and at worst, seemingly archaic and toxic."
"It sickened me to read the endless racist, slanderous, clickbaiting vitriol spewed in her direction from all manner of media across the UK and the world but I also knew that Meghan was stronger than people realized or understood and they would regret underestimating her. And then they welcomed Archie. And on any sort of decent planet that would be a time to stop sharpening the knives and let these two people enjoy the magical early months and years of starting a family. But we don’t live on that planet and instead the hunt continued."
"It’s OBSCENE that the Royal Family, who’s newest member is currently GROWING INSIDE OF HER, is promoting and amplifying accusations of “bullying” against a woman who herself was basically forced to flea the UK in order protect her family and her own mental health. IMO, this newest chapter and its timing is just another stunning example of the shamelessness of an institution that has outlived its relevance, is way overdrawn on credibility and apparently bankrupt of decency. Find someone else to admonish, berate and torment. My friend Meghan is way out of your league."
Meghan and Harry are parents to Prince Archie and are currently awaiting the arrival of another baby. Chef and John Legend's wife Chrissy Teigen also spoke in support of Meghan. "This Meghan Markle s–t is hitting too close to home for me,” she tweeted on Friday. “These people won’t stop until she miscarries. F–king stop it.” Chrissy suffered the miscarriage of her third child, who she named Jack, last year. Meghan also wrote about losing her second child last year in a miscarriage.
